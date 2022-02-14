UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Youth League knockout draw: Madrid derby, home games for Liverpool and Manchester United

Monday 14 February 2022

The draw has set the ties from the round of 16 all the way to April's four-team finals in UEFA's home town of Nyon.

The round of 16 draw on display in Nyon
The round of 16 draw on display in Nyon UEFA via Getty Images

Holders Real Madrid will face city rivals Atlético in the round of 16 while Genk will look to follow up their stunning victory over Chelsea against another English side, Liverpool, following the draw for the remainder of the UEFA Youth League.

Matches in the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will all be played as single-leg knockout matches. If the teams are level at full time, there is no extra time, with games being determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Round of 16 (1/2 March)

Youth League highlights: Genk 5-1 Chelsea
Youth League highlights: Genk 5-1 Chelsea

Liverpool (ENG) vs Genk (BEL)
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Atlético (ESP)
AZ Alkmaar (NED) vs Juventus (ITA)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Manchester United (ENG) vs Dortmund (GER)
Žilina (SVK) vs Salzburg (AUT)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Sevilla (ESP)
Midtjylland (DEN) vs Benfica (POR)

Quarter-finals (15/16 March)

AZ Alkmaar/Juventus vs Liverpool/Genk
Paris Saint-Germain/Sevilla vs Žilina/Salzburg
Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Midtjylland/Benfica
Manchester United/Dortmund vs Real Madrid/Atlético

Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon)

1 AZ Alkmaar/Juventus/Liverpool/Genk vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Midtjylland/Benfica
2 Manchester United/Dortmund/Real Madrid/Atlético vs Paris Saint-Germain/Sevilla/Žilina/Salzburg

Final (25 April, Nyon)

Winners of semi-final 2 vs winners of semi-final 1

Who made it to the last 16?

Group winners: Benfica (POR), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP, holders), Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR)

Play-off winners: Atlético (ESP), AZ Alkmaar (NED), Dortmund (GER), Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Genk (BEL), Midtjylland (DEN), Sevilla (ESP), Žilina (SVK)

How did the draw work?

  • The eight group winners and eight play-off victors came into the round of 16 draw, with the first team picked in each tie at home. No teams were seeded and there was no country protection, with any restrictions announced ahead of the draw. The winners and runners-up of the same group in the Champions League path could not be drawn against each other.
  • The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws were open. The semi-finals and final will be held at Colovray Stadium, Nyon.

The road to Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March
Quarter-finals: 15/16 March
Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon
Final: 25 April, Nyon

