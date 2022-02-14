Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Round of 16 first legs

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups and listing suspensions and possible injury absences for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.

Fantasy Football deadlines You can make unlimited transfers until the round of 16 kicks off at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 15 February. You can make a further three transfers before the second legs begin at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 8 March.

Tuesday 15 February

Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Paredes, Verratti; Di María, Messi, Mbappé

Out: Ramos (calf)﻿, Herrera (thigh)

Doubtful: Neymar (ankle)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Mariano Díaz (thigh)

Doubtful: Benzema (muscle)

Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, Mendy

Sporting CP: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Pedro Porro, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Feddal, Matheus Nunes, João Palhinha, Pedro Porro

Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Out: Walker (suspended), Jesus (muscle), Grealish (shin), Palmer (foot)

Doubtful: None﻿

Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne

Wednesday 16 February

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Martínez

Out: Barella (suspended), Gosens (thigh), Correa (thigh)

Doubtful: Bastoni (ankle)



Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Aaronson, Seiwald; Okafor, Adeyemi

Out: Bernardo (knee), Junuzović (heel), Okoh (knee), Koita (knee), Šeško (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Camara, Seiwald, Ulmer

Bayern: Ulreich; Pavard, Süle, Hernández; Gnabry, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman; Müller, Sané; Lewandowski

Out: Neuer (knee), Davies (heart), Goretzka (knee), Musiala (illness), Stanišić (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Hernández

Tuesday 22 February

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Capoue, Lo Celso, Parejo; Alberto Moreno, Chukwueze, Danjuma

Out: Gerard Moreno (calf), Coquelin (Achilles), Peña (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Zakaria, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata, Vlahović

Out: Chiesa (knee)

Doubtful: Chiellini (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Cuadrado

Chelsea: Mendy; Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulišić

Out: Chilwell (knee)

Doubtful: James (thigh), Mount (ankle), Loftus-Cheek (knock)

LOSC: Jardim; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, André, Xeka, Bamba﻿; Burak Yılmaz, David

Out: None

Doubtful: Lihadji (thigh), Renato Sanches (groin), Pied (shoulder)

Misses next match if booked: Fonte, Burak Yılmaz

Wednesday 23 February

Atlético: Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo; Correa, Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Matheus Cunha, Luis Suárez

Out: Wass (knee), Griezmann (thigh)

Doubtful: Giménez (illness), Carrasco (illness)

Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Luis Suárez

Man. United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Out: None

Doubtful: Bailly (ankle), Matić (shin), Cavani (groin)

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Lázaro, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, João Mário, Paulo Bernardo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Darwin Nuñez

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Rafa Silva, Weigl

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Klaassen; Antony, Haller, Tadić

Out: Brobbey (knee), Klaiber (knee), Stekelenburg (groin), Ihattaren (fitness)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Álvarez, Timber