Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Round of 16 first legs
Monday 14 February 2022
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League first legs.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups and listing suspensions and possible injury absences for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.
You can make unlimited transfers until the round of 16 kicks off at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 15 February. You can make a further three transfers before the second legs begin at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 8 March. Make your changes now.
Tuesday 15 February
Paris vs Real Madrid
Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Paredes, Verratti; Di María, Messi, Mbappé
Out: Ramos (calf), Herrera (thigh)
Doubtful: Neymar (ankle)
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Mariano Díaz (thigh)
Doubtful: Benzema (muscle)
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, Mendy
Sporting CP vs Manchester City
Sporting CP: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Pedro Porro, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Feddal, Matheus Nunes, João Palhinha, Pedro Porro
Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Out: Walker (suspended), Jesus (muscle), Grealish (shin), Palmer (foot)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne
Wednesday 16 February
Inter vs Liverpool
Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Martínez
Out: Barella (suspended), Gosens (thigh), Correa (thigh)
Doubtful: Bastoni (ankle)
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Firmino, Mané
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Salzburg vs Bayern
Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Aaronson, Seiwald; Okafor, Adeyemi
Out: Bernardo (knee), Junuzović (heel), Okoh (knee), Koita (knee), Šeško (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Camara, Seiwald, Ulmer
Bayern: Ulreich; Pavard, Süle, Hernández; Gnabry, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman; Müller, Sané; Lewandowski
Out: Neuer (knee), Davies (heart), Goretzka (knee), Musiala (illness), Stanišić (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Hernández
Tuesday 22 February
Villarreal vs Juventus
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Capoue, Lo Celso, Parejo; Alberto Moreno, Chukwueze, Danjuma
Out: Gerard Moreno (calf), Coquelin (Achilles), Peña (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo
Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Zakaria, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata, Vlahović
Out: Chiesa (knee)
Doubtful: Chiellini (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Cuadrado
Chelsea vs LOSC
Chelsea: Mendy; Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulišić
Out: Chilwell (knee)
Doubtful: James (thigh), Mount (ankle), Loftus-Cheek (knock)
LOSC: Jardim; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, André, Xeka, Bamba; Burak Yılmaz, David
Out: None
Doubtful: Lihadji (thigh), Renato Sanches (groin), Pied (shoulder)
Misses next match if booked: Fonte, Burak Yılmaz
Wednesday 23 February
Atlético vs Manchester United
Atlético: Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo; Correa, Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Matheus Cunha, Luis Suárez
Out: Wass (knee), Griezmann (thigh)
Doubtful: Giménez (illness), Carrasco (illness)
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Luis Suárez
Man. United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Out: None
Doubtful: Bailly (ankle), Matić (shin), Cavani (groin)
Benfica vs Ajax
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Lázaro, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, João Mário, Paulo Bernardo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Darwin Nuñez
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Rafa Silva, Weigl
Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Klaassen; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Out: Brobbey (knee), Klaiber (knee), Stekelenburg (groin), Ihattaren (fitness)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Álvarez, Timber