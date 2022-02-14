UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Round of 16 first legs

Monday 14 February 2022

Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League first legs.

Neymar is a doubt for Paris ahead of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid
Neymar is a doubt for Paris ahead of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid PSG via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups and listing suspensions and possible injury absences for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.

Fantasy Football deadlines

You can make unlimited transfers until the round of 16 kicks off at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 15 February. You can make a further three transfers before the second legs begin at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 8 March. Make your changes now.

Tuesday 15 February

Paris vs Real Madrid

Paris vs Real Madrid: Round of 16 head-to-head
Paris vs Real Madrid: Round of 16 head-to-head

Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Paredes, Verratti; Di María, Messi, Mbappé
Out: Ramos (calf)﻿, Herrera (thigh)
Doubtful: Neymar (ankle)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Mariano Díaz (thigh)
Doubtful: Benzema (muscle)
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro, Mendy

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Sporting CP: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Pedro Porro, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Feddal, Matheus Nunes, João Palhinha, Pedro Porro

Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Out: Walker (suspended), Jesus (muscle), Grealish (shin), Palmer (foot)
Doubtful: None﻿
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne

Wednesday 16 February

Inter vs Liverpool

Inter vs Liverpool: Round of 16 head-to-head
Inter vs Liverpool: Round of 16 head-to-head

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Martínez
Out: Barella (suspended), Gosens (thigh), Correa (thigh)
Doubtful: Bastoni (ankle)

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Firmino, Mané
Out: None
Doubtful: None

Salzburg vs Bayern

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Aaronson, Seiwald; Okafor, Adeyemi
Out: Bernardo (knee), Junuzović (heel), Okoh (knee), Koita (knee), Šeško (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Camara, Seiwald, Ulmer

Bayern: Ulreich; Pavard, Süle, Hernández; Gnabry, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman; Müller, Sané; Lewandowski
Out: Neuer (knee), Davies (heart), Goretzka (knee), Musiala (illness), Stanišić (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Hernández

Tuesday 22 February

Villarreal vs Juventus

Messi, Hulk, Tévez and more: Great round of 16 goals
Messi, Hulk, Tévez and more: Great round of 16 goals

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Capoue, Lo Celso, Parejo; Alberto Moreno, Chukwueze, Danjuma
Out: Gerard Moreno (calf), Coquelin (Achilles), Peña (shoulder)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Zakaria, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata, Vlahović
Out: Chiesa (knee)
Doubtful: Chiellini (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Cuadrado

Chelsea vs LOSC

Chelsea: Mendy; Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulišić
Out: Chilwell (knee)
Doubtful: James (thigh), Mount (ankle), Loftus-Cheek (knock)

LOSC: Jardim; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, André, Xeka, Bamba﻿; Burak Yılmaz, David
Out: None
Doubtful: Lihadji (thigh), Renato Sanches (groin), Pied (shoulder)
Misses next match if booked: Fonte, Burak Yılmaz

Wednesday 23 February

Atlético vs Manchester United

Watch all seven of Ronaldo's goals against Atlético
Watch all seven of Ronaldo's goals against Atlético

Atlético: Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo; Correa, Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Matheus Cunha, Luis Suárez
Out: Wass (knee), Griezmann (thigh)
Doubtful: Giménez (illness), Carrasco (illness)
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Luis Suárez

Man. United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Out: None
Doubtful: Bailly (ankle), Matić (shin), Cavani (groin)

Benfica vs Ajax

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Lázaro, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, João Mário, Paulo Bernardo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Darwin Nuñez
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Rafa Silva, Weigl

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Álvarez, Berghuis, Klaassen; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Out: Brobbey (knee), Klaiber (knee), Stekelenburg (groin), Ihattaren (fitness)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Álvarez, Timber

