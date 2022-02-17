Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 17 February 2022
Players from Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris and Real Madrid make up the all-star XI for the first week of UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 10 points
Defenders
João Cancelo (Man. City) – 8 points
Marquinhos (Paris) – 8 points
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 14 points
Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 10 points
Midfielders
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 8 points
Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 11 points
Bernardo Silva (Man. City) – 19 points
Phil Foden (Man. City) – 8 points
Raheem Sterling (Man. City) – 12 points
Forwards
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 11 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.