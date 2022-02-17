UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 17 February 2022

Players from Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris and Real Madrid make up the all-star XI for the first week of UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 10 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Man. City) – 8 points

Marquinhos (Paris) – 8 points

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 14 points

Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 10 points

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 8 points

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 11 points

Bernardo Silva (Man. City) – 19 points

Phil Foden (Man. City) – 8 points

Raheem Sterling (Man. City) – 12 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 11 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 17 February 2022