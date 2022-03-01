UEFA Youth League round of 16: Paris, Dortmund through, Madrid derby to come

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is in progress as the road continues to the four-team knockout finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April.

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund won at Manchester United on Tuesday to claim the first two quarter-final spots. Among Wednesday's ties, holders Real Madrid will face city rivals Atlético for the second time in the last 16 while Genk (among four teams making first appearances at this stage) will look to follow up their stunning victory against two-time winners Chelsea as they visit another English side, Liverpool.

The draw for the rest of the competition has already been made, with Sporting CP and Benfica able to set up a potential Lisbon derby in the quarter-finals on 15 and 16 March.

Road to the Nyon finals Quarter-finals (15/16 March) AZ Alkmaar/Juventus vs Liverpool/Genk

Paris Saint-Germain vs Žilina/Salzburg

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Midtjylland/Benfica

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid/Atlético Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon) 1 AZ Alkmaar/Juventus/Liverpool/Genk vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Midtjylland/Benfica

2 Dortmund/Real Madrid/Atlético vs Paris/Žilina/Salzburg Final (25 April, Nyon) Winners of semi-final 2 vs winners of semi-final 1

Tuesday 1 March



Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Sevilla

Manchester United 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (1-3 pens)

2016 runners-up Paris converted two penalties to reach their third quarter-final.

Former Manchester City trainee Jamie Bynoe-Gittens twice gave Dortmund the lead and then converted the winning penalty to earn BVB a maiden last-eight berth.

Wednesday 2 March

AZ Alkmaar vs Juventus

Midtjylland vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Genk

Žilina vs Salzburg

Real Madrid vs Atlético

Wednesday 9 March

Dynamo Kyiv vs Sporting CP

No extra time Matches in the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final are all played as single-leg knockout matches. If the teams are level at full time, there is no extra time, with games being determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Madrid derby flashback: 2019 round of 16

• This is the second Madrid derby in the round of 16: Real won 2-1 at Atlético in 2018/19.

• Real Madrid have reached the round of 16 in all eight editions (once more than Atlético) and are hoping to equal Chelsea and Barcelona's record of two titles. They already hold the record of reaching six quarter-finals.

• Salzburg are also past winners.

• Benfica are three-time runners-up.

• Benfica won at Midtjylland in the 2016/17 play-offs, prevailing 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on their way to their second final.

• Liverpool faced Genk in the 2019/20 group stage, with both teams victorious away from home. Liverpool won 2-0 in Belgium before Genk triumphed 1-0 in England two weeks later.

• AZ are making their debut this season.

• Žilina are the first team from Slovakia ever to reach the last 16.

• Genk and Sporting are also in the round of 16 for the first time.

• Juventus and Dynamo are aiming to reach their first quarter-finals.