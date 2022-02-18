Napoli vs Barcelona Europa League knockout round play-off second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Napoli and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg on Thursday 24 February.

Napoli vs Barcelona at a glance When: Thursday 24 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off (1-1 after first leg)

Winners: Advance to UEFA Europa League round of 16; losers exit Europe

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here



Where to watch Barcelona vs Napoli on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Barcelona 1-1 Napoli

The tie is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in Spain. Barcelona were on the front foot for much of the opening half-hour but were made to pay for missed chances when Piotr Zieliński gave Napoli the lead. The visitors' game plan looked to be unfolding as Luciano Spalletti would have hoped until Ferran Torres restored parity from the spot just before the hour mark. Torres had further chances; Napoli clung on.

First leg starting line-ups

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus; Zambo Anguissa, Fabián Ruiz; Elmas, Zieliński, Insigne; Osimhen

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, Eric García, Alba; Nico González, F. De Jong, Pedri; Traoré, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.

What are the knockout round play-offs? The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs have been introduced for the first time this season. There are 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage and the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The eight winners advance to the round of 16 draw on Friday 25 February (the eight group winners have already qualified for this); the eight play-off losers will no longer be involved in 2021/22 European competition.



Form guide

Napoli

Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWL

Where they stand: 3rd in Serie A

Barcelona

Last six games: DDWWLL

Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach: "We sat too deep in the second half [of the first leg] and we must improve. In the first half, we showed that we can play on a par with Barcelona."

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "Now we must go to Napoli and win, basically by playing the same type of match but scoring when we get the chance."