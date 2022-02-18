Rangers vs Dortmund Europa League knockout round play-off second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Friday 18 February 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off decider between Rangers and Dortmund.
Article top media content
Article body
Rangers and Dortmund meet in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg on Thursday 24 February.
Rangers vs Dortmund at a glance
When: Thursday 24 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland
What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off (Rangers won first leg 4-2)
Winners: Advance to UEFA Europa League round of 16; losers exit Europe
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Dortmund vs Rangers on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Rangers went to Germany as underdogs but travelled home with one foot in the round of 16. It was a stunning display from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, who took charge of the first leg through goals from James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos in the lead-up to half-time. John Lundstram added a third after the break and though Jude Bellingham soon pulled one back, it was 4-1 after Dan-Axel Zagadou turned into his own net. Raphaël Guerreiro's fine late finish gives Dortmund a foothold.
First leg starting line-ups
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišić; Jack, Lundstram; Kent, Arfield, Aribo; Morelos
Dortmund: Kobel; Akanji, Hummels, Zagadou, Guerreiro; Dahoud, Witsel; Brandt, Reus, Bellingham; Malen
Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.
What are the knockout round play-offs?
The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs have been introduced for the first time this season. There are 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage and the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage.
The eight winners advance to the round of 16 draw on Friday 25 February (the eight group winners have already qualified for this); the eight play-off losers will no longer be involved in 2021/22 European competition.
Form guide
Rangers
Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWLD
Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup quarter-finals
Dortmund
Last six games: LWLWLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers manager: "We wanted to take a result back with us to Glasgow and we certainly achieved that with a two-goal lead. But we're only halfway through this tie. We've had one great night but we're not through to the next round, which is what we want."
Marco Rose, Dortmund coach: "Of course, this situation is difficult. We lost with a difference of two goals. There's no away goals any more so that might be a little help."
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.