U19 Futsal EURO main round: Poland, Romania qualify
Friday 18 March 2022
The main round is deciding which seven teams join hosts Spain in September's finals.
The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round is in progress with the seven group winners to join hosts Spain in the finals in Jaén scheduled from 4–10 September.
Qualified so far
Poland, Romania, Spain (hosts/holders)
Andorra and Montenegro came through November's preliminary round to join the nations entering at this stage. All the seven groups are played as one-venue mini-tournaments.Main round fixtures/results
Main round groups
Group 1 (ends Saturday): Netherlands, Turkey (hosts), Italy, Montenegro
Group 2 (ends Sunday): Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece
Group 3 (ends Saturday): Slovenia, France, Hungary, Serbia (hosts)
Group 4 (complete)
Qualified: Poland
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 5* (complete)
Qualified: Romania
Also in group: Slovakia, Georgia
*Change to group due to Russia's suspension
Group 6 (dates tbc): Ukraine (hosts), Belgium, Moldova, Andorra
Group 7* (ends Saturday): Croatia (hosts), Latvia, Azerbaijan
*Change to group due to Belarus's withdrawal
- The seven group winners join holders and hosts Spain in the finals.
- Andorra and Montenegro progressed from the preliminary round: the first time an Andorra side had come through a stage of any UEFA or FIFA national-team futsal or football championship at any level.
- Croatia were 2019 runners-up behind Spain with Portugal and Poland also making the semi-finals.
Age limit
Players are eligible to play in the competition if they were born on or after 1 January 2002, the date which was originally set when the competition was scheduled to conclude with a final tournament in September 2021. The biennial competition will return to odd-numbered years from the next edition, with the final tournament in 2023.