Women's EURO form guide: the contenders' latest results, fixtures: World Cup qualifiers, friendlies
Sunday 12 June 2022
How the 16 teams who have reached UEFA Women's EURO 2022 are shaping up ahead of July's finals.
The countdown to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 from 6 to 31 July is on. Check out the contenders' form this year and their pre-finals fixtures to come.
Finals hosts England, France, Sweden and Belgium all finished first in various February tournaments while the focus in April was on FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers. Teams are now warming up with friendlies as the big kick-off draws near.
Key: h = home, a = away, n = neutral venue, WWCq = FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier, p = penalty shoot-out. All fixtures subject to change; more matches to be arranged. Cancelled games not shown.
Austria
20 February: W6-1 vs Romania (n, friendly)
23 February: W3-0 vs Switzerland (n, friendly)
8 April: W3-1 vs Northern Ireland (h, WWCq)
12 April: W8-0 vs Latvia (h, WWCq)
12 June: L1-2 vs Denmark (h, friendly)
22 June: vs Montenegro (h, friendly)
26 June: vs Belgium (a, friendly)
Belgium
16 February: W4-0 vs Slovakia (n, Pinatar Cup quarter-finals)
19 February: D0-0, W3-1p vs Wales (n, Pinatar Cup semi-finals)
22 February: D0-0, W7-6p vs Russia (n, Pinatar Cup final)
7 April: W5-0 vs Albania (a, WWCq)
12 April: W6-1 vs Kosovo (a, WWCq)
16 June: vs England (a, friendly)
23 June: vs Northern Ireland (h, friendly)
26 June: vs Austria (h, friendly)
28 June: vs Luxembourg (h, friendly)
Denmark
16 February: L0-1 vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup)
8 April: W2-0 vs Malta (a, WWCq)
12 Apri: W2-0 vs Azerbaijan (h, WWCq)
12 June: W2-1 vs Austria (a, friendly)
24 June: vs Brazil (h, friendly)
29 June: vs Norway (h, friendly)
England
17 February: D1-1 vs Canada (h, England tournament)
20 February: D0-0 vs Spain (h, England tournament)
23 February: W3-1 vs Germany (h, England tournament)
8 April: W10-0 vs North Macedonia (a, WWCq)
12 April: W5-0 vs Northern Ireland (a, WWCq)
16 June: vs Belgium (h, friendly)
24 June: vs Netherlands (h, friendly)
30 June: vs Switzerland (a, friendly)
Finland
16 February: L0-5 vs France (a, Tournoi de France)
19 February: L0-3 vs Netherlands (n, Tournoi de France)
22 February: D0-0 vs Brazil (n, Tournoi de France)
8 April: D1-1 vs Slovakia (a, WWCq)
12 April: W6-0 vs Georgia (h, WWCq)
27 June: vs Japan (h, friendly)
2 July: vs Netherlands (a, friendly)
France
16 February: W5-0 vs Finland (h, Tournoi de France)
19 February: W2-1 vs Brazil (h, Tournoi de France)
22 February: W3-1 vs Netherlands (h, Tournoi de France)
8 April: W2-1 vs Wales (a, WWCq)
12 April: W1-0 vs Slovenia (h, WWCq)
25 June: vs Cameroon (h, friendly)
1 July: vs Vietnam (h, friendly)
Germany
17 February: D1-1 vs Spain (n, England tournament)
20 February: L0-1 vs Canada (n, England tournament)
23 February: L1-3 vs England (a, England tournament)
9 April: W3-0 vs Portugal (h, WWCq)
12 April: L2-3 vs Serbia (a, WWCq)
24 June: vs Switzerland (h, friendly)
Iceland
17 February: W1-0 vs New Zealand (n, SheBelieves Cup)
20 February: W2-1 vs Czech Republic (n, SheBelieves Cup)
23 February: L0-5 vs United States (a, SheBelieves Cup)
7 April: W5-0 vs Belarus (a, WWCq)
12 April: W1-0 vs Czech Republic (a, WWCq)
29 June: vs Poland (a, friendly)
Italy
16 February: W1-0 vs Denmark (n, Algarve Cup)
20 February: W2-1 vs Norway (n, Algarve Cup)
23 February: D1-1, L5-6p vs Sweden (n, Algarve Cup final)
8 April: W7-0 vs Lithuania (h, WWCq)
12 April: W1-0 vs Switzerland (a, WWCq)
1 July: vs Spain (h, friendly)
Netherlands
16 February: D1-1 vs Brazil (n, Tournoi de France)
19 February: W3-0 vs Finland (n, Tournoi de France)
22 February: L1-3 vs France (a, Tournoi de France)
8 April: W12-0 vs Cyprus (h, WWCq)
12 April: W5-1 vs South Africa (h, friendly)
24 June: vs England (a, friendly)
28 June: vs Belarus (h, WWCq)
2 July: vs Finland (h, friendly)
Northern Ireland
17 February: W3-1 vs Faroe Islands (n, friendly)
20 February: D2-2 vs Switzerland (n, friendly)
23 February: L0-1 vs Romania (n, friendly)
8 April: L1-3 vs Austria (a, WWCq)
12 April: L0-5 vs England (h, WWCq)
23 June: vs Belgium (a, friendly)
Norway
16 February: L0-2 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup)
20 February: L1-2 vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup)
23 February: W2-0 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup third place)
7 April: W5-1 vs Kosovo (h, WWCq)
12 April: W2-1 vs Poland (h, WWCq)
25 June: vs New Zealand (h, friendly)
29 June: vs Denmark (a, friendly)
Portugal
16 February: W2-0 vs Norway (h, Algarve Cup)
20 February: L0-4 vs Sweden (h, Algarve Cup)
23 February: L0-2 vs Norway (h, Algarve Cup third place)
9 April: L0-3 vs Germany (a, WWCq)
12 April: W3-0 vs Bulgaria (h, WWCq)
22 June: vs Greece (h, friendly)
25 June: vs Greece (h, friendly)
28 June: vs Australia (h, friendly)
Spain
17 February: D1-1 vs Germany (n, England tournament)
20 February: D0-0 vs England (a, England tournament)
23 February: W1-0 vs Canada (n, England tournament)
7 April: D1-1 vs Brazil (h, friendly)
12 April: W2-0 vs Scotland (a, WWCq)
25 June: vs Australia (h, friendly)
1 July: vs Italy (a, friendly)
Sweden
20 February: W4-0 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup)
23 February: D1-1, W6-5p vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup final)
7 April: W15-0 vs Georgia (a, WWCq)
12 April: D1-1 vs Republic of Ireland (h, WWCq)
28 June: vs Brazil (h, friendly)
Switzerland
20 February: D2-2 vs Northern Ireland (n, friendly)
23 February: L0-3 vs Austria (n, friendly)
8 April: D1-1 vs Romania (a, WWCq)
12 April: L0-1 vs Italy (h, WWCq)
24 June: vs Germany (a, friendly)
30 June: vs England (h, friendy)