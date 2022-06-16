Women's EURO form guide: All the contenders' latest results, fixtures in World Cup qualifiers, friendlies

The countdown to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 from 6 to 31 July is on. Check out the contenders' form this year and their pre-finals fixtures to come.

Finals hosts England, France, Sweden and Belgium all finished first in various February tournaments while the focus in April was on FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers. Teams are now warming up with friendlies as the big kick-off draws near.

Ticketing information

Key: h = home, a = away, n = neutral venue, WWCq = FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier, p = penalty shoot-out. All fixtures subject to change; more matches to be arranged. Cancelled games not shown.

Portugal replace Russia

20 February: W6-1 vs Romania (n, friendly)

23 February: W3-0 vs Switzerland (n, friendly)

8 April: W3-1 vs Northern Ireland (h, WWCq)

12 April: W8-0 vs Latvia (h, WWCq)

12 June: L1-2 vs Denmark (h, friendly)

22 June: vs Montenegro (h, friendly)

26 June: vs Belgium (a, friendly)

16 February: W4-0 vs Slovakia (n, Pinatar Cup quarter-finals)

19 February: D0-0, W3-1p vs Wales (n, Pinatar Cup semi-finals)

22 February: D0-0, W7-6p vs Russia (n, Pinatar Cup final)

7 April: W5-0 vs Albania (a, WWCq)

12 April: W6-1 vs Kosovo (a, WWCq)

16 June: L0-3 vs England (a, friendly)

23 June: vs Northern Ireland (h, friendly)

26 June: vs Austria (h, friendly)

28 June: vs Luxembourg (h, friendly)

Denmark won 2-1 in Austria Getty Images

16 February: L0-1 vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup)

8 April: W2-0 vs Malta (a, WWCq)

12 April: W2-0 vs Azerbaijan (h, WWCq)

12 June: W2-1 vs Austria (a, friendly)

24 June: vs Brazil (h, friendly)

29 June: vs Norway (h, friendly)

17 February: D1-1 vs Canada (h, England tournament)

20 February: D0-0 vs Spain (h, England tournament)

23 February: W3-1 vs Germany (h, England tournament)

8 April: W10-0 vs North Macedonia (a, WWCq)

12 April: W5-0 vs Northern Ireland (a, WWCq)

16 June: W3-0 vs Belgium (h, friendly)

24 June: vs Netherlands (h, friendly)

30 June: vs Switzerland (a, friendly)

Final tournament fixtures

16 February: L0-5 vs France (a, Tournoi de France)

19 February: L0-3 vs Netherlands (n, Tournoi de France)

22 February: D0-0 vs Brazil (n, Tournoi de France)

8 April: D1-1 vs Slovakia (a, WWCq)

12 April: W6-0 vs Georgia (h, WWCq)

27 June: vs Japan (h, friendly)

2 July: vs Netherlands (a, friendly)

16 February: W5-0 vs Finland (h, Tournoi de France)

19 February: W2-1 vs Brazil (h, Tournoi de France)

22 February: W3-1 vs Netherlands (h, Tournoi de France)

8 April: W2-1 vs Wales (a, WWCq)

12 April: W1-0 vs Slovenia (h, WWCq)

25 June: vs Cameroon (h, friendly)

1 July: vs Vietnam (h, friendly)

France won Le Tournoi ahead of the Netherlands, just as in the inaugural 2020 edition AFP via Getty Images

17 February: D1-1 vs Spain (n, England tournament)

20 February: L0-1 vs Canada (n, England tournament)

23 February: L1-3 vs England (a, England tournament)

9 April: W3-0 vs Portugal (h, WWCq)

12 April: L2-3 vs Serbia (a, WWCq)

24 June: vs Switzerland (h, friendly)

17 February: W1-0 vs New Zealand (n, SheBelieves Cup)

20 February: W2-1 vs Czech Republic (n, SheBelieves Cup)

23 February: L0-5 vs United States (a, SheBelieves Cup)

7 April: W5-0 vs Belarus (a, WWCq)

12 April: W1-0 vs Czech Republic (a, WWCq)

29 June: vs Poland (a, friendly)

16 February: W1-0 vs Denmark (n, Algarve Cup)

20 February: W2-1 vs Norway (n, Algarve Cup)

23 February: D1-1, L5-6p vs Sweden (n, Algarve Cup final)

8 April: W7-0 vs Lithuania (h, WWCq)

12 April: W1-0 vs Switzerland (a, WWCq)

1 July: vs Spain (h, friendly)

The Netherlands secured a friendly win against South Africa Getty Images

16 February: D1-1 vs Brazil (n, Tournoi de France)

19 February: W3-0 vs Finland (n, Tournoi de France)

22 February: L1-3 vs France (a, Tournoi de France)

8 April: W12-0 vs Cyprus (h, WWCq)

12 April: W5-1 vs South Africa (h, friendly)

24 June: vs England (a, friendly)

28 June: vs Belarus (h, WWCq)

2 July: vs Finland (h, friendly)

17 February: W3-1 vs Faroe Islands (n, friendly)

20 February: D2-2 vs Switzerland (n, friendly)

23 February: L0-1 vs Romania (n, friendly)

8 April: L1-3 vs Austria (a, WWCq)

12 April: L0-5 vs England (h, WWCq)

23 June: vs Belgium (a, friendly)

16 February: L0-2 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup)

20 February: L1-2 vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup)

23 February: W2-0 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup third place)

7 April: W5-1 vs Kosovo (h, WWCq)

12 April: W2-1 vs Poland (h, WWCq)

25 June: vs New Zealand (h, friendly)

29 June: vs Denmark (a, friendly)

UEFA Women's EURO 2022: All you need to know

16 February: W2-0 vs Norway (h, Algarve Cup)

20 February: L0-4 vs Sweden (h, Algarve Cup)

23 February: L0-2 vs Norway (h, Algarve Cup third place)

9 April: L0-3 vs Germany (a, WWCq)

12 April: W3-0 vs Bulgaria (h, WWCq)

22 June: vs Greece (h, friendly)

25 June: vs Greece (h, friendly)

28 June: vs Australia (h, friendly)

17 February: D1-1 vs Germany (n, England tournament)

20 February: D0-0 vs England (a, England tournament)

23 February: W1-0 vs Canada (n, England tournament)

7 April: D1-1 vs Brazil (h, friendly)

12 April: W2-0 vs Scotland (a, WWCq)

25 June: vs Australia (h, friendly)

1 July: vs Italy (a, friendly)

Sweden won the Algarve Cup for the fifth time AFP via Getty Images

20 February: W4-0 vs Portugal (a, Algarve Cup)

23 February: D1-1, W6-5p vs Italy (n, Algarve Cup final)

7 April: W15-0 vs Georgia (a, WWCq)

12 April: D1-1 vs Republic of Ireland (h, WWCq)

28 June: vs Brazil (h, friendly)

20 February: D2-2 vs Northern Ireland (n, friendly)

23 February: L0-3 vs Austria (n, friendly)

8 April: D1-1 vs Romania (a, WWCq)

12 April: L0-1 vs Italy (h, WWCq)

24 June: vs Germany (a, friendly)

30 June: vs England (h, friendy)

Get the app