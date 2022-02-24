Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 6 points

Defenders

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) – 8 points

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – 10 points

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 8 points

Renan Lodi (Atlético) – 9 points

Midfielders

Christian Pulišić (Chelsea) – 8 points

N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) – 11 points

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 8 points

Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) – 11 points

João Félix (Atlético) – 11 points

Forwards

Dušan Tadić (Ajax) – 6 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.