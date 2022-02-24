Rangers 2-2 Dortmund (agg: 6-4): Tavernier double sends Scottish side through

James Tavernier struck twice as Rangers held Dortmund in this UEFA Europa League play-off second leg and progressed 6-4 on aggregate.

Key moments 22': Tavernier penalty puts Rangers in front

31': Bellingham calmly draws visitors level

42': Malen gives Dortmund lead on the night

57': Tavernier drills in second for Gers

Match in brief: Hosts hold nerve

Those who expected a thriller at Ibrox were not to be disappointed. Jude Bellingham, who was outstanding in the first half, set the tone by hitting the post in the fifth minute but it was Rangers who struck first when Julian Brandt fouled Ryan Kent and Tavernier dispatched the resulting penalty.

Dortmund's reaction was impressive. Bellingham made the most of a ricochet off Connor Goldson to sweep in the equaliser then, after Scott Arfield and Alfredo Morelos were denied at the other end, Donyell Malen prodded in from Bellingham's back-heel just before the break.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side regrouped at the interval and made the decisive intervention when Tavernier drilled in following a Mats Hummels miscue. Marco Rose's Dortmund rarely appeared likely to prise two more goals thereafter, the resilient Rangers defence roared on to the finish line by the fervent home support.

Alex O'Henley, Rangers reporter

It's been another rollercoaster match between these two sides but it's Rangers that progress to the last 16 after another dramatic European night at Ibrox. Ahead through Tavernier's penalty, the hosts trailed at the interval only to rally with their captain levelling on the night to ensure progress to the last 16 for a third consecutive season.

James Thorogood, Dortmund reporter

The tie was in keeping with a season to forget on the European circuit for BVB as their consistent inconsistency once again cost them dearly. Those of a Dortmund persuasion will be the first to admit they didn't deserve to progress. Over the course of the two legs, they inflicted as much damage upon themselves as Rangers did with the real regrets stemming from the 4-2 loss on home soil.

Reaction

To follow

Kenny Miller, BT Sport "Giovanni van Bronckhorst deserves credit for the change in system at half-time as Rangers were excellent in the second half. It was an outstanding performance. Dortmund are a European giant and this is one of the best results in Scottish football's recent history."

Key stats

Rangers are unbeaten in their five home UEFA club competition matches against Dortmund (W3 D2).

The Gers have conceded two goals or more in each of their last five home games in the Europa League knockout phase.

Dortmund have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine Europa League matches.

The visitors have only failed to score in one of their last 12 Europa League knockout phase matches.

Line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišić (Balogun 46); Jack, Lundstram; Arfield (Kamara 69), Aribo, Kent; Morelos

Dortmund: Kobel; Can, Hummels, Schulz; Hazard (Reinier 69), Bellingham, Dahoud, Meunier (Wolf 46); Reus (Witsel 86), Brandt (Moukoko 69); Malen (Tigges 77)