Which teams are still in the UEFA Europa League?

Friday 18 March 2022

Meet the sides in the running to lift the UEFA Europa League trophy in Seville.

AFP via Getty Images

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final line-up is set; meet the sides still in contention this season.

Europa League quarter-final draw reaction

Quarter-final line-up

Atalanta (ITA)
Barcelona (ESP)
Braga (POR)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Leipzig (GER)
Lyon (FRA)
Rangers (SCO) ﻿
West Ham (ENG)﻿

Leipzig vs Atalanta

Previous meetings: N/A

Winners play Braga or Rangers in the semi-finals

Leipzig

Highlights: Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta
Highlights: Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta

UEFA ranking: 18
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F15 A14), 5-3agg vs Real Sociedad (KO), bye* (R16)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-0agg vs Liverpool)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2017/18)

Atalanta

UEFA ranking: 25
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group F (W1 D3 L2 F12 A13), 5-1agg vs Olympiacos (KO), 4-2agg vs Leverkusen (R16)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-1agg vs Real Madrid)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990/91)

Frankfurt vs Barcelona

Previous meetings: N/A

Winners play West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals

Frankfurt

Highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Betis
Highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Betis

UEFA ranking﻿: 32
How they qualified: Group D winners (W3 D3 L0 F10 A6), 3-2agg aet vs Betis (R16)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)

Barcelona

UEFA ranking: 7
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group E (W2 D1 L3 F2 A9), 5-3agg vs Napoli (KO), 2-1agg vs Galatasaray (R16)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-2agg vs Paris)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1975/76, 1977/78, 1995/96, 2000/01)

Last eight by country

ENG: West Ham
ESP: Barcelona
FRA: Lyon
GER: Frankfurt, Leipzig
ITA: Atalanta
POR: Braga
SCO: Rangers

West Ham vs Lyon

Previous meetings: N/A

Winners play Frankfurt or Barcelona in the semi-finals

West Ham

Highlights: West Ham 2-0 Sevilla
Highlights: West Ham 2-0 Sevilla

UEFA ranking﻿: 75
How they qualified: Group H winners (W4 D1 L1 F11 A3), 2-1agg aet vs Sevilla (R16)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2021/22)

Lyon

UEFA ranking﻿: 19
How they qualified: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F16 A5), 2-1agg vs Porto (R16)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2016/17)

Braga vs Rangers

Previous meetings
Braga: P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
Rangers: P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2

Winners play Leipzig or Atalanta in the semi-finals

Braga

2019/20 highlights: Rangers 3-2 Braga
2019/20 highlights: Rangers 3-2 Braga

UEFA ranking: 39
How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9), 2-2agg 3-2p vs Sheriff (KO), 3-1agg vs Monaco (R16)
Last season: round of 32 (L 5-1agg vs Roma)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)

Rangers

UEFA ranking: 38
How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A5), 6-4agg vs Dortmund (KO), 4-2agg vs Crvena zvezda (R16)
Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

When do the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-finals
First legs: 7 April
Second legs: 14 April

Semi-finals
First legs: 28 April
Second legs: 5 May

When and where is the Europa League final?

This season's final takes place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 18 May.

*Following UEFA Executive Committee decisions, the fixture between Leipzig and Spartak Moskva did not take place and Leipzig qualified directly for the quarter-finals.

