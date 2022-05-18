Eintracht Frankfurt: meet the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League winners

Eintracht Frankfurt have won the UEFA Europa League, 42 years after lifting the UEFA Cup. Get the lowdown on the German side.

Frankfurt's road to the Europa League final

Frankfurt UEFA ranking﻿: 27

Frankfurt's Europa League campaign 2021/22

Route to the trophy: Group D winners (W3 D3 L0 F10 A6), 3-2agg aet vs Betis (R16), 4-3agg vs Barcelona (QF), 3-1agg vs West Ham (SF), 1-1aet (5-4 pens) vs Rangers (F)

Top scorer: Daichi Kamada (5)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80, 2021/22)

With three wins and three draws, Frankfurt came through the group stage unbeaten, but Fenerbahçe, Olympiacos and Antwerp all gave them tough games, and they then needed extra time to see off Real Betis in the round of 16. The quarter-final success against Barcelona, especially the 3-2 return-leg win at the Camp Nou, will live long in the memory. The fact they triumphed at West Ham in the first leg of the semi-finals showed their exploits in Spain were no fluke before they finished the job at home. They then held their nerve in the final against Rangers, coming from behind to force extra time and winning 5-4 on penalties.



How do Frankfurt play?

Frankfurt are often best when they can sit back a little, ceding possession and then pouncing on the break. They tend to create more chances against the bigger teams (see that tie against Barcelona), with Filip Kostić and Ansgar Knauff providing wide threats, but the final was ultimately a test of their steel and character.

Great Europa League final goals

Who is Frankfurt's key player?

Filip Kostić. Flying left-back Kostić proved a real danger man, with plenty of opponents choosing to double-mark him. His crosses are precise and threatening, providing plenty of assists, and his left foot delivers a fierce shot which brought goals against Betis and Barcelona. That said, it was goalkeeper Kevin Trapp who emerged as the hero in the final, with big saves bringing him recognition as the official UEFA Europa League final Hankook Player of the Match.

Who is Frankfurt's coach?

Oliver Glasner. Marking his first year at Frankfurt after arriving from Wolfsburg, the Austrian – who led Wolfsburg into the UEFA Champions League last season – came in for criticism after his side made a slow start to the season. Nevertheless, he won over fans and pundits with his honesty and down-to-earth demeanour, and his star has soared with this triumph.

Did you know?

Frankfurt were only the third team to reach the final unbeaten; Chelsea (in 2018/19) and Villarreal (last season) both ended up winning the trophy from a similar position.