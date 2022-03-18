Which teams are still in the UEFA Europa League?

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final line-up is set; meet the sides still in contention this season.

Quarter-final line-up Atalanta (ITA)

Barcelona (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Leipzig (GER)

Lyon (FRA)

Rangers (SCO) ﻿

West Ham (ENG)﻿

Leipzig vs Atalanta

Previous meetings: N/A



Winners play Braga or Rangers in the semi-finals

Highlights: Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta

UEFA ranking: 18

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F15 A14), 5-3agg vs Real Sociedad (KO), bye* (R16)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-0agg vs Liverpool)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2017/18)

UEFA ranking: 25

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group F (W1 D3 L2 F12 A13), 5-1agg vs Olympiacos (KO), 4-2agg vs Leverkusen (R16)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-1agg vs Real Madrid)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990/91)

Frankfurt vs Barcelona

Previous meetings: N/A

Winners play West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals

Highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Betis

UEFA ranking﻿: 32

How they qualified: Group D winners (W3 D3 L0 F10 A6), 3-2agg aet vs Betis (R16)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)

UEFA ranking: 7

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group E (W2 D1 L3 F2 A9), 5-3agg vs Napoli (KO), 2-1agg vs Galatasaray (R16)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-2agg vs Paris)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1975/76, 1977/78, 1995/96, 2000/01)

Last eight by country ENG: West Ham

ESP: Barcelona

FRA: Lyon

GER: Frankfurt, Leipzig

ITA: Atalanta

POR: Braga

SCO: Rangers



West Ham vs Lyon

Previous meetings: N/A

Winners play Frankfurt or Barcelona in the semi-finals

Highlights: West Ham 2-0 Sevilla

UEFA ranking﻿: 75

How they qualified: Group H winners (W4 D1 L1 F11 A3), 2-1agg aet vs Sevilla (R16)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2021/22)

UEFA ranking﻿: 19

How they qualified: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F16 A5), 2-1agg vs Porto (R16)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2016/17)

Braga vs Rangers

Previous meetings

Braga: P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4

Rangers: P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2

Winners play Leipzig or Atalanta in the semi-finals

2019/20 highlights: Rangers 3-2 Braga

UEFA ranking: 39

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9), 2-2agg 3-2p vs Sheriff (KO), 3-1agg vs Monaco (R16)

Last season: round of 32 (L 5-1agg vs Roma)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)

UEFA ranking: 38

How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A5), 6-4agg vs Dortmund (KO), 4-2agg vs Crvena zvezda (R16)

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

When do the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 7 April

Second legs: 14 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 28 April

Second legs: 5 May

This season's final takes place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 18 May.

*Following UEFA Executive Committee decisions, the fixture between Leipzig and Spartak Moskva did not take place and Leipzig qualified directly for the quarter-finals.