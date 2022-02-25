Who is still in the UEFA Europa League?
Friday 25 February 2022
Barcelona and Sevilla are through, but who else lines up in the UEFA Europa League round of 16?
The eight UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off winners join the eight group winners in the round of 16.Europa League round of 16 draw
Round of 16 line-up
Seeded teams
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Frankfurt (GER)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Leverkusen (GER)
Lyon (FRA)
Monaco (FRA)
Spartak Moskva (RUS)
West Ham (ENG)
Unseeded teams
Atalanta (ITA)
Barcelona (ESP)
Betis (ESP)
Braga (POR)
Leipzig (GER)
Porto (POR)
Rangers (SCO)
Sevilla (ESP)
Atalanta
UEFA ranking: 25
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group F (W1 D3 L2 F12 A13), 5-1agg vs Olympiacos (KO)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-1agg vs Real Madrid)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990/91)
Barcelona
UEFA ranking: 7
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group E (W2 D1 L3 F2 A9), 5-3agg vs Napoli (KO)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-2agg vs Paris)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1975/76, 1977/78, 1995/96, 2000/01)
Betis
UEFA ranking: 82
How they qualified: Group G runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A12), 3-2agg vs Zenit (KO)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22)
Braga
UEFA ranking: 40
How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9), 2-2agg 3-2p vs Sheriff (KO)
Last season: round of 32 (L 5-1agg vs Roma)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)
Crvena zvezda
UEFA ranking: 37
How they qualified: Group F winners (W3 D2 L1 F6 A4)
Last season: round of 32 (L on away goals vs AC Milan)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1978/79)
Frankfurt
UEFA ranking: 35
How they qualified: Group D winners (W3 D3 L0 F10 A6)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)
Galatasaray
UEFA ranking: 55
How they qualified: Group E winners (W3 D3 L0 F7 A3)
Last season: play-offs (L 2-1 vs Rangers)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1999/2000)
Leipzig
UEFA ranking: 18
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F15 A14), 5-3agg vs Real Sociedad (KO)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-0agg vs Liverpool)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2017/18)
Leverkusen
UEFA ranking: 31
How they qualified: Group G winners (W4 D1 L1 F14 A5)
Last season: round of 32 (L 6-3agg vs Young Boys)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1997/98)
Last 16 by country
ENG: West Ham
ESP: Barcelona, Real Betis, Sevilla
FRA: Lyon, Monaco
GER: Eintracht Frankfurt, Leipzig, Leverkusen
ITA: Atalanta
POR: Braga, Porto
RUS: Spartak Moskva
SCO: Rangers
SRB: Crvena zvezda
TUR: Galatasaray
Lyon
UEFA ranking: 22
How they qualified: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F16 A5)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2016/17)
Monaco
UEFA ranking: 71
How they qualified: Group B winners (W3 D3 L0 F4 A3)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1996/97)
Porto
UEFA ranking: 17
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group B (W1 D2 L3 F4 A11), 4-3agg vs Lazio (KO)
Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Chelsea)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2002/03, 2010/11)
Rangers
UEFA ranking: 39
How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A5), 6-4agg vs Dortmund (KO)
Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)
Sevilla
UEFA ranking: 11
How they qualified: third in Champions League Group G (W1 D3 L2 F5 A5), 3-2agg vs Dinamo Zagreb (KO)
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-4agg vs Dortmund)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20)
Spartak Moskva
UEFA ranking: 60
How they qualified: Group C winners (W3 D1 L2 F10 A9)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1997/98)
West Ham
UEFA ranking: 76
How they qualified: Group H winners (W4 D1 L1 F11 A3)
Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2021/22)