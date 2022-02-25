Who is still in the UEFA Europa League?

The eight UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off winners join the eight group winners in the round of 16.

Round of 16 line-up Seeded teams

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Frankfurt (GER)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Leverkusen (GER)

Lyon (FRA)

Monaco (FRA)

Spartak Moskva (RUS)

West Ham (ENG) Unseeded teams

Atalanta (ITA)

Barcelona (ESP)

Betis (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Leipzig (GER)

Porto (POR)

Rangers (SCO)

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 25

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group F (W1 D3 L2 F12 A13), 5-1agg vs Olympiacos (KO)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-1agg vs Real Madrid)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990/91)

UEFA ranking: 7

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group E (W2 D1 L3 F2 A9), 5-3agg vs Napoli (KO)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-2agg vs Paris)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1975/76, 1977/78, 1995/96, 2000/01)

Europa League play-offs: All the second-leg goals

UEFA ranking: 82

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A12), 3-2agg vs Zenit (KO)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22)

UEFA ranking: 40

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9), 2-2agg 3-2p vs Sheriff (KO)

Last season: round of 32 (L 5-1agg vs Roma)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)

Highlights: Braga 2-0 Sheriff (3-2 pens)

UEFA ranking: 37

How they qualified: Group F winners (W3 D2 L1 F6 A4)

Last season: round of 32 (L on away goals vs AC Milan)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1978/79)

UEFA ranking﻿: 35

How they qualified: Group D winners (W3 D3 L0 F10 A6)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)

UEFA ranking﻿: 55

How they qualified: Group E winners (W3 D3 L0 F7 A3)

Last season: play-offs (L 2-1 vs Rangers)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1999/2000)

UEFA ranking: 18

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F15 A14), 5-3agg vs Real Sociedad (KO)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-0agg vs Liverpool)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2017/18)

Forsberg aiming for Leipzig glory

UEFA ranking﻿: 31

How they qualified: Group G winners (W4 D1 L1 F14 A5)

Last season: round of 32 (L 6-3agg vs Young Boys)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1997/98﻿)

Last 16 by country ENG: West Ham

ESP: Barcelona, Real Betis, Sevilla

FRA: Lyon, Monaco

GER: Eintracht Frankfurt, Leipzig, Leverkusen

ITA: Atalanta

POR: Braga, Porto

RUS: Spartak Moskva

SCO: Rangers

SRB: Crvena zvezda

TUR: Galatasaray

UEFA ranking﻿: 22

How they qualified: Group A winners (W5 D1 L0 F16 A5)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2016/17)

UEFA ranking﻿: 71

How they qualified: Group B winners (W3 D3 L0 F4 A3)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1996/97)

UEFA ranking: 17

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group B (W1 D2 L3 F4 A11), 4-3agg vs Lazio (KO)

Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Chelsea)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

Europa League Great Saves: Play-offs, 2nd legs

UEFA ranking: 39

How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A5), 6-4agg vs Dortmund (KO)

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

UEFA ranking: 11

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group G (W1 D3 L2 F5 A5), 3-2agg vs Dinamo Zagreb (KO)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-4agg vs Dortmund)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20)

Sevilla's historic six successes

UEFA ranking﻿: 60

How they qualified: Group C winners (W3 D1 L2 F10 A9)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1997/98)

UEFA ranking﻿: 76

How they qualified: Group H winners (W4 D1 L1 F11 A3)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2021/22)