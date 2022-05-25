Roma: Meet the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League winners

The first ever UEFA Europa Conference League final brought together Roma and Feyenoord with the Italian side making history thanks to a 1-0 victory.

José Mourinho has never lost a European final and won yet again with his Roma outfit solid overall and quick up front: vital ingredients when it comes to one-off matches.

UEFA.com meets the side who claimed the top prize in Tirana.

All the goals on Roma's road to the Conference League final

Roma UEFA ranking: 11

Roma's 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign

Route to the trophy: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F18 A11), 2-1agg Vitesse (R16), 5-2agg Bodø/Glimt (QF), 2-1 agg Leicester (SF), 1-0 Feyenoord (F)

Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 8-5agg vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2021/22)﻿

After some ups (four wins) and downs in the group stage (including losing 6-1 at Bodø/Glimt) Roma found consistency in the knockout phase, responding well to defeat at Bodø/Glimt in the quarter-final first leg and making the most of a packed, passionate Stadio Olimpico again to see off Leicester in the semi-finals. Their resilience came to the fore in the showpiece as they repelled a determined Feyenoord in the second half to make history by scooping the club's first European silverware.

How do Roma play?

Mourinho fields three at the back, two attacking wing-backs, solid midfielders and two dynamic players behind the lone striker, Tammy Abraham. Roma love to attack at pace, getting the ball forward with as few touches as possible. The aim is to get Nicolò Zaniolo – the final match winner in Tirana – and Lorenzo Pellegrini in space and Abraham one on one with the goalkeeper.

Who is Roma's key player?

Tammy Abraham. Replacing Edin Džeko was no easy task but Abraham has done magnificently since joining from Chelsea. The tall striker is very mobile, links up well with his midfield team-mates and takes his chances when they come. Nine goals in this competition tells its own story.

Who is Roma's coach?

José Mourinho. With two UEFA Champions League and two UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup successes to his name, Roma's final victory made Mourinho the first coach to win all three current men's UEFA club competitions. He is both a serial winner and an expert in dealing with pressure at the highest level.

Did you know?

Roma became the only side to have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League this season. Now they have won their first ever European trophy.