Who is still in the UEFA Europa Conference League?

Friday 18 March 2022

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final line-up is set: meet the teams.

There are eight teams standing in the UEFA Europa Conference League; meet the sides still in the running for the top prize in Tirana.

Europa Conference League quarter-final draw reaction

Quarter-final line-up

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Feyenoord (NED)
Leicester City (ENG)
Marseille (FRA)
﻿PAOK (GRE)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Roma (ITA)﻿﻿
Slavia Praha (CZE)

Bodø/Glimt vs Roma

Previous meetings
Bodø/Glimt: P2 W1 D1 L0 F8 A3
Roma: P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A8

Winners play Leicester or PSV Eindhoven in the semi-finals

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

UEFA ranking: 114
How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D3 L0 F14 A5), 5-1agg Celtic (PO KO), 4-3agg aet AZ Alkmaar (R16)
Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 3-2 vs AC Milan)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: N/A

Roma (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 12
How they qualified: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F18 A11), 2-1agg Vitesse (R16)
Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 8-5agg vs Man. United)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)﻿

Feyenoord vs Slavia 

Previous meetings
Feyenoord: P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Slavia: P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4

Winners play Marseille or PAOK in the semi-finals

Feyenoord were European champions in 1970
Feyenoord were European champions in 1970

Feyenoord (NED)

UEFA ranking: 57
How they qualified: Group E winners (W4 D2 L0 F11 A6), 8-3agg Partizan (R16)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1973/74, 2001/02)﻿

Slavia Praha (CZE)

UEFA ranking: 33
How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F8 A7), 6-4agg Fenerbahçe (PO KO), 7-5agg LASK (R16)
Last season: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals (L 5-1agg vs Arsenal)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1995/96)﻿

Quarter-finalists by country

CZE: Slavia Praha
ENG: Leicester City
FRA: Marseille
GRE: PAOK
ITA: Roma
NED: Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven
NOR: Bodø/Glimt

Marseille vs PAOK 

Previous meetings: N/A

Winners play Feyenoord or Slavia in the semi-finals

Marseille (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 46
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group E (W1 D4 L1 F6 A7), 6-1agg Qarabağ (PO KO), 4-2agg Basel (R16)
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

PAOK (GRE)

UEFA ranking: 72
How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F8 A4), 2-2agg 5-3p Midtjylland (PO KO), 3-1agg Gent (R16)
Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)﻿
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2000/01, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2016/17)﻿

Leicester vs PSV Eindhoven 

Previous meetings: N/A

Winners play Bodø/Glimt or Roma in the semi-finals

Leicester City (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 76
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group C (W2 D2 L2 F12 A11), 7-2agg Randers (PO KO), 3-2agg Rennes (R16)
Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 2-0agg vs Slavia Praha)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2020/21)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

UEFA ranking: 56
How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group B (W2 D2 L2 F9 A8), 2-1agg Maccabi Tel-Aviv (PO KO), 8-4agg Copenhagen (R16)
Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 5-4agg vs Olympiacos)
UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1977/78)

When do the Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-finals
First legs: 7 April
Second legs: 14 April

Semi-finals
First legs: 28 April
Second legs: 5 May

When and where is the Europa Conference League final?

This season's final takes place at the National Arena in Tirana. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 25 May.

