Who is still in the UEFA Europa Conference League?

There are eight teams standing in the UEFA Europa Conference League; meet the sides still in the running for the top prize in Tirana.

Quarter-final line-up Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Leicester City (ENG)

Marseille (FRA)

﻿PAOK (GRE)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Roma (ITA)﻿﻿

Slavia Praha (CZE)

UEFA ranking: 114

How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D3 L0 F14 A5), 5-1agg Celtic (PO KO), 4-3agg aet AZ Alkmaar (R16)

Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 3-2 vs AC Milan)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: N/A

Feyenoord were European champions in 1970 Popperfoto via Getty Images

UEFA ranking: 57

How they qualified: Group E winners (W4 D2 L0 F11 A6), 8-3agg Partizan (R16)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1973/74, 2001/02)﻿

UEFA ranking: 76

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group C (W2 D2 L2 F12 A11), 7-2agg Randers (PO KO), 3-2agg Rennes (R16)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 2-0agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2020/21)

Quarter-finalists by country CZE: Slavia Praha

ENG: Leicester City

FRA: Marseille

GRE: PAOK

ITA: Roma

NED: Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven

NOR: Bodø/Glimt

UEFA ranking: 46

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group E (W1 D4 L1 F6 A7), 6-1agg Qarabağ (PO KO), 4-2agg Basel (R16)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

UEFA ranking: 72

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F8 A4), 2-2agg 5-3p Midtjylland (PO KO), 3-1agg Gent (R16)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)﻿

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2000/01, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2016/17)﻿

UEFA ranking: 56

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group B (W2 D2 L2 F9 A8), 2-1agg Maccabi Tel-Aviv (PO KO), 8-4agg Copenhagen (R16)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 5-4agg vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1977/78)

UEFA ranking: 12

How they qualified: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F18 A11), 2-1agg Vitesse (R16)

Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 8-5agg vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)﻿

UEFA ranking: 33

How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F8 A7), 6-4agg Fenerbahçe (PO KO), 7-5agg LASK (R16)

Last season: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals (L 5-1agg vs Arsenal)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1995/96)﻿