UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw
Friday 25 February 2022
Article summary
Barcelona will face Galatasaray and Porto will take on Lyon in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 following the draw in Nyon on Friday.
Article top media content
Article body
The draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League round of 16 has been made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Europa League round of 16 draw
Rangers (SCO) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Braga (POR) vs Monaco (FRA)
Porto (POR) vs Lyon (FRA)
Atalanta (ITA) vs Leverkusen (GER)
Sevilla (ESP) vs West Ham (ENG)
Barcelona (ESP) vs Galatasaray (TUR)
Leipzig (GER) vs Spartak Moskva (RUS)
Real Betis (ESP) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
When will the UEFA Europa League round of 16 games be played?
First legs: 9/10 March
9 March
18:45 CET
Porto (POR) vs Lyon (FRA)
Real Betis (ESP) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
10 March
18:45 CET
Sevilla (ESP) vs West Ham (ENG)
Leipzig (GER) vs Spartak Moskva (RUS)
21:00 CET
Rangers (SCO) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Braga (POR) vs Monaco (FRA)
Atalanta (ITA) vs Leverkusen (GER)
Barcelona (ESP) vs Galatasaray (TUR)
Second legs: 17 March
18:45 CET
Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs Rangers (SCO)
Monaco (FRA) vs Braga (POR)
Leverkusen (GER) vs Atalanta (ITA)
Galatasaray (TUR) vs Barcelona (ESP)
21:00 CET
Lyon (FRA) vs Porto (POR)
West Ham (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Real Betis (ESP)
Spartak Moskva (RUS) vs Leipzig (GER) – venue and kick-off time TBCAll the draw reaction
How did the Europa League last-16 draw work?
The UEFA Europa League group winners were seeded and drawn against the winners of the knockout round play-offs, with the seeded teams playing the second leg at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.
When is the next Europa League draw?
The winners of the eight ties earn a place in the draw for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals on 18 March. A draw will also be made to determine the home team for the final, for procedural reasons.
The road to Seville
Round of 16 (9–10 & 17 March)
Quarter-finals (7 & 14 April)
Semi-finals (28 April & 5 May)
Final in Seville (18 May)