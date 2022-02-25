UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 draw

Friday 25 February 2022

The likes of Marseille, Roma and PSV have discovered their UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 opponents following the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 has been made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Marseille (FRA) vs Basel (SUI)
Leicester City (ENG) vs Rennes (FRA)
PAOK (GRE) vs Gent (BEL)
Vitesse (NED) vs Roma (ITA)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Copenhagen (DEN)
Slavia Praha (CZE) vs LASK (AUT)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Partizan (SRB) vs Feyenoord (NED)

When will the round of 16 games take place?

First legs are scheduled for 10 March, with the second legs a week later. Fixtures will appear here when confirmed.

All the draw reaction


How did the Europa Conference League last-16 draw work?

The UEFA Europa Conference League group winners were seeded and drawn against the winners of the knockout round play-offs, with the seeded teams playing the second leg at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

When is the next Europa Conference League draw?

The winners of the eight ties earn a place in the draw for the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals on 18 March. A draw will also be made to determine the home team for the final, for procedural reasons.

The road to Tirana

Round of 16 (10 & 17 March)
Quarter-finals (7 & 14 April)
Semi-finals (28 April & 5 May)
Final in Tirana (25 May)

