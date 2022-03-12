Manchester United vs Atlético Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Manchester United and Atlético meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 15 March.

Manchester United vs Atlético at a glance When: Tuesday 15 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: Level at 1-1 after the first leg

What happened in the first leg?

United were second best for much of the first leg but somehow left Madrid with parity. Diego Simeone's side made a turbo-charged start and were ahead just seven minutes in thanks to João Félix's thumping header. Šime Vrsaljko hit the bar as looked to capitalise on their dominance, but United clung on and were level late on thanks to 19-year-old substitute Anthony Elanga's cool finish. Antoine Griezmann was then denied by the woodwork to compound the hosts' frustrations.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Atlético: Oblak; Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Koke, De Paul, Lodi; João Félix, Griezmann

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Manchester United

Since first leg: WLD

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League

Atlético

Since first leg: WWW

Where they stand: 3rd in Spanish Liga

Expert predictions

Richard Martin, Manchester United reporter

Confidence is low after losing to Manchester City and a run of two wins in their last eight games in all competitions. However, the derby defeat not withstanding, interim boss Ralf Rangnick has improved the defence and the team have got better at controlling games. If everyone is fit and with a forceful atmosphere behind them, United have the star power and know-how to overcome Atlético.

Joseph Walker, Atlético reporter

Atleti could, perhaps should, have been out of sight before United grabbed a late equaliser in the first meeting, meaning they need to get a result at Old Trafford. They will be buoyed with just how quiet they kept arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo in the first leg, and will need to do so again in order to secure a place in the quarter-finals – despite having not been at their watertight best at the back this term so far.

What the coaches say

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United manager: "We have to be more aggressive, with more conviction and more deep runs. The way we scored the goal [in the first leg] was exactly that. This is how we have to play against them."

Diego Simeone, Atlético coach: "We did enough to win [the first leg] and it's all to play for﻿. Almost everything we did in the game, we did really well. You'd think the advantage was with them, but with the away goals rule change that's not the case."