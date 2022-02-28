Manchester United vs Atlético Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Manchester United and Atlético meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 15 March.

Manchester United vs Atlético at a glance When: Tuesday 15 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: Level at 1-1 after the first leg

Where to watch Manchester United vs Atlético on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Atlético 1-1 Man. United

United were second best for much of the first leg but somehow left Madrid with parity. Diego Simeone's side made a turbo-charged start and were ahead just seven minutes in thanks to João Félix's thumping header. Šime Vrsaljko hit the bar as looked to capitalise on their dominance, but United clung on and were level late on thanks to 19-year-old substitute Anthony Elanga's cool finish. Antoine Griezmann was then denied by the woodwork to compound the hosts' frustrations.

First leg starting line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Lindelöf, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Atlético: Oblak; J.M. Giménez, Savić, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi; Correa, João Félix

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Manchester United

Since first leg: D

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League

Atlético

Since first leg: W

Where they stand: 4th in Spanish Liga

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

