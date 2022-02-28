Juventus vs Villarreal Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Juventus and Villarreal meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 16 March.

Juventus vs Villarreal at a glance When: Wednesday 16 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: Level at 1-1 after the first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Juventus vs Villarreal on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

Dušan Vlahović took just 33 seconds to announce himself on the UEFA Champions League stage, opening the scoring on his competition debut. The hosts dusted themselves down, though, and nearly drew level on 13 minutes but Giovani Lo Celso struck a post. The equaliser came midway through the second half, when Daniel Parejo met Étienne Capoue's perfectly weighted ball and swept in.

First leg starting line-ups

Juventus: Szczęsny; De Sciglio, Danilo , De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie; Vlahović, Morata

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Chukwueze, Capoue, Parejo, Moreno; Lo Celso, Danjuma

Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.

Form guide

Juventus

Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): ﻿W

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Villarreal

Since first leg: W

Where they stand: 6th in Spanish Liga

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "There are still 90 minutes to go and we'll give our all. We need to go to Turin and win."

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "Qualification is still wide open, but I'm confident because we will have a few important players back."



