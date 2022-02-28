LOSC Lille vs Chelsea Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

LOSC Lille and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 16 March.

LOSC vs Chelsea at a glance When: Wednesday 16 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve d'Ascq

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: Blues lead 2-0 after the first leg

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 LOSC

Fresh from winning the FIFA Club World Cup just a week earlier, holders Chelsea took control of the tie at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz's header gave Thomas Tuchel's side an early lead and Christian Pulišić added a second after the hour following a fine run from Player of the Match N'Golo Kanté.

First leg starting line-ups

LOSC: Jardim; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Tiago Djaló; Onana, Xeka, André; Renato Sanches, David, Bamba

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulišić

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

LOSC

Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): W

Where they stand: 8th in Ligue 1

Chelsea

Since first leg: D

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, ﻿FA Cup 5th round, League Cup runners-up

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Jocelyn Gourvennec, LOSC coach:"Chelsea always dominate games and have a lot of possession. We almost matched them in that [in the first leg]. That means we were in the game. They were more clinical. We had the ball a lot."

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager: "[After the first leg] we have another clean sheet and a well-deserved one. It was hard not to allow chances as they were a strong team. It was a bit up and down, but we never gave big chances away and were solid."