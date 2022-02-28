Real Madrid vs Paris Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Paris and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 9 March.

Real Madrid vs Paris at a glance When: Wednesday 9 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: Paris lead 1-0 after the first leg

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Paris on TV

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Paris 1-0 Real Madrid

Paris dominated for long periods but came up against a resolute Madrid side who looked to have gone to the French capital determined not to play themselves out of the tie. After Thibaut Courtois saved Lionel Messi's second-half penalty, it appeared that they would return to Spain with parity; Kylian Mbappé had other ideas.

First leg starting line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Paredes, Verratti; Di María, Messi, Mbappé

Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Real Madrid

Since first leg: WW

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Paris

Since first leg: WL

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

