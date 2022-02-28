Manchester City vs Sporting CP Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Manchester City and Sporting CP meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 9 March.

Man. City vs Sporting at a glance When: Wednesday 9 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: City lead 5-0 after the first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Man. City vs Sporting on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Sporting CP 0-5 Man. City

In a nutshell, City turned on the style and Sporting could not live with them. Josep Guardiola's side burst out the blocks and were 4-0 up by half-time thanks to two goals from Bernardo Silva and one apiece for Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden. Raheem Sterling added a fifth after the break, leaving Sporting to ponder where they go from here.

First leg line-ups

Man. City: Ederson; Stones , Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Sporting: Adán; Ricardo Esgaio, Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Pedro Porro, João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Mathues Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves

Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Man. City

Since first leg: WL

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup 5th round

Sporting

Since first leg: DW

Where they stand: 2nd in Portuguese Liga, Portuguese League Cup winners, Portuguese Cup semi-finals

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow