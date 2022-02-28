Bayern vs Salzburg Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Bayern and Salzburg meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 8 March.

Bayern vs Salzburg at a glance When: Tuesday 8 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: Level at 1-1 after the first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Bayern vs Salzburg on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Salzburg 1-1 Bayern

Salzburg so nearly pulled off an almighty shock. Chikwubuike Adamu came off the bench to give the Austrian champions the lead midway through the first half and they stood firm until the final minute of the 90. Kingsley Coman was the man to break Salzburg hearts, though the tie remains evenly poised.

First leg starting line-ups

Bayern: Ulreich; Pavard, Süle, Hernández; Gnabry, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman; Müller, Sané; Lewandowski

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Aaronson, Seiwald; Okafor, Adeyemi

Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Bayern

Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): WW

Where they stand: 1st in German Bundesliga

Salzburg

Since first leg: ?W

Where they stand: 1st in Austrian Bundesliga, Austrian Cup semi-finals

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow