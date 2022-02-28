Bayern vs Salzburg Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Monday 28 February 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Bayern and Salzburg.
Article top media content
Article body
Bayern and Salzburg meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 8 March.
Bayern vs Salzburg at a glance
When: Tuesday 8 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: Level at 1-1 after the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Bayern vs Salzburg on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Salzburg so nearly pulled off an almighty shock. Chikwubuike Adamu came off the bench to give the Austrian champions the lead midway through the first half and they stood firm until the final minute of the 90. Kingsley Coman was the man to break Salzburg hearts, though the tie remains evenly poised.
First leg starting line-ups
Bayern: Ulreich; Pavard, Süle, Hernández; Gnabry, Kimmich, Tolisso, Coman; Müller, Sané; Lewandowski
Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Aaronson, Seiwald; Okafor, Adeyemi
Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Bayern
Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): WW
Where they stand: 1st in German Bundesliga
Salzburg
Since first leg: ?W
Where they stand: 1st in Austrian Bundesliga, Austrian Cup semi-finals
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow