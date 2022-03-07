UEFA Europa League: What to look out for in the round of 16 first legs

The UEFA Europa League is reaching its business end with plenty of European thoroughbreds, and a few dark horses, still in the running.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car presents UEFA.com's guide to the stand-out stories.

Jordi Alba reaching his century

Highlights: Napoli 2-4 Barcelona

Galatasaray's visit to Barcelona has a UEFA Champions League feel about it, and it could be a significant occasion for one of the Camp Nou's modern favourites, with Jordi Alba in line to make his 100th UEFA club competition appearance. The 32-year-old once said his main purpose was to get the ball to Lionel Messi, but he has shown plenty of class since his one-time target left for Paris.

Coach Xavi Hernández has been asking his senior players to take more responsibility, saying: "They have to lead the team. We will give them power in the dressing room. They will have to pull the cart at the important moments." Alba will look to do that against Galatasaray, and maybe pick out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has hit 26 UEFA Europa League goals in his career so far and needs just seven more to join Porto and Atlético great Radamel Falcao as the competition's all-time top scorer.

Betis aiming to upstage neighbours Sevilla

Highlights: Betis 4-3 Celtic

Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium is staging the UEFA Europa League final, but if romantics would like to see the six-time UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners take title number seven at their home stadium, neighbours Real Betis would love the chance to upstage their neighbours.

Manuel Pellegrini's side kick off their tie at home against Eintracht Frankfurt as one of only a handful of last-16 contenders who have never reached a major UEFA final. Their motivation to do so this season is high, not least as this is destined to be club great Joaquín's final campaign, the 40-year-old saying: "The other day I played with players who were not even born when I made my debut for Betis. I'm already past my use-by date."

He still looks sharp enough, mind, and Betis remain a special side, with Mexican midfielder Andrés Guardado explaining: "People do not have any idea. They cannot imagine the passion there is for Real Betis – not only here in Seville but in all of Spain."

Revitalised Rangers angling for something big

Passion is also something of a hallmark of Rangers, with the Glasgow side eager to continue their European adventure as they welcome Crvena zvezda. Following the departure of Steven Gerrard for Aston Villa, the club turned to former midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst to take them forward. The Dutchman is facing a tough battle with Celtic as the Light Blues bid to retain the Scottish title, but European success feels like a real possibility after their success against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, a 4-2 win in Germany preceding a 2-2 home draw.

"If you can beat Dortmund and get a good result at home, then it has to give you confidence," said the former Barcelona player. "We are facing tough opposition in the next round so for us it's a big moment to challenge ourselves against the best and make sure we get some good performances again." Losing finalists in this competition in 2007/08, Rangers' only major European title remains the European Cup Winners' Cup, which they won in Barcelona in 1972. Fifty years on, is it their time to shine again?

No away goals rule Following the recommendation of the UEFA Club Competitions Committee and the UEFA Women's Football Committee, the UEFA Executive Committee approved in June a proposal to remove the so-called away goals rule from all UEFA club competitions. With the decision to remove this rule, ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs are no longer decided on the number of goals scored away but by two 15-minute periods of extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out.



Key dates

Seville's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán will stage the final Getty Images

Knockout stage

10 & 17 March: Round of 16

18 March: Quarter-final & semi-final draws

7 & 14 April: Quarter-finals

28 April & 5 May: Semi-finals

18 May: Final (Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville)