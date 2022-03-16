Champions League starting line-ups

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs as well as keeping track of the confirmed starting XIs. Here's how the teams lined up for the most recent games.



Starting line-ups: Wednesday 16 March

LOSC: Jardim; Fonte, Botman, Tiago Djaló; Zeki Çelik, André, Xeka, Bamba, Gudmundsson; Burak Yılmaz, David



Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Kovačić, Alonso; Havertz, Pulišić



Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Rabiot; Morata, Vlahović

Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Capoue, Parejo; Pino, Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma



Starting line-ups: Tuesday 15 March

Highlights: Ajax 0-1 Benfica

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Edson Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Everton, Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Darwin Nuñez, Gonçalo Ramos

United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Alex Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Atlético: Oblak; Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Koke, De Paul, Lodi; João Félix, Griezmann