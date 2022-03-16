Champions League starting line-ups
Wednesday 16 March 2022
UEFA.com keeps track of the round of 16 second-leg starting XIs.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs as well as keeping track of the confirmed starting XIs. Here's how the teams lined up for the most recent games.
Starting line-ups: Wednesday 16 March
LOSC vs Chelsea
LOSC: Jardim; Fonte, Botman, Tiago Djaló; Zeki Çelik, André, Xeka, Bamba, Gudmundsson; Burak Yılmaz, David
Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Kovačić, Alonso; Havertz, Pulišić
Juventus vs Villarreal
Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Rabiot; Morata, Vlahović
Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Capoue, Parejo; Pino, Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma
Starting line-ups: Tuesday 15 March
Ajax vs Benfica
Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Edson Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Everton, Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Darwin Nuñez, Gonçalo Ramos
Manchester United vs Atlético
United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Alex Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Atlético: Oblak; Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Koke, De Paul, Lodi; João Félix, Griezmann