Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Sunday 6 March 2022
Article summary
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the round of 16 second leg line-ups.
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.Make your Fantasy substitutions
Tuesday 8 March
Bayern vs Salzburg
Bayern: players
Out: Player (problem)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernández
Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Piątkowski, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi
Out: Okoh (knee), Koita (knee), Onguéné (illness)
Doubtful: Solet (thigh), Okafor (thigh), Šeško (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Camara, Seiwald, Ulmer
Liverpool vs Inter
Liverpool: players
Out: Player (problem)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: none
Inter: players
Out: Barella (suspended)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: none
Wednesday 9 March
Manchester City vs Sporting CP
City: players
Out: Walker (suspended)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: De Bruyne, João Cancelo
Sporting CP: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Essugo, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Slimani, Nuno Santos
Out: Matheus Nunes (suspended), Bragança (ankle), Pedro Gonçalves (muscular), João Palhinha (groin)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Feddal, João Palhinha, Pedro Porro
Real Madrid vs Paris
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Nacho; Modrić, Kroos, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Casemiro (suspended), Mendy (suspended)
Doubtful: Kroos (muscle strain), Valverde (recovering from flu)
Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão
Paris: players
Out: Player (problem)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: Danilo Pereira, Kimpembe, Paredes, Verratti
Tuesday 15 March
Ajax vs Benfica
Ajax: players
Out: Player (problem)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: Edson Álvarez, Timber
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Everton, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Darwin Núñez
Out: Seferović (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Rafa Silva, Weigl, Yaremchuk
Manchester United vs Atlético
United: players
Out: Player (problem)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: Alex Telles, Shaw
Atlético: players
Out: Carrasco (suspended)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Llorente, Mandava, Suárez
Wednesday 16 March
LOSC vs Chelsea
LOSC: players
Out: Player (problem)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: Burak Yılmaz, Fonte
Chelsea: players
Out: Player (problem)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek
Juventus vs Villarreal
Juventus: players
Out: Player (problem)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: Cuadrado, Rabiot
Villarreal: players
Out: Player (problem)
Doubtful: Player (problem)
Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli