Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.

Tuesday 8 March

Bayern: players

Out: Player (problem)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernández

Salzburg: Köhn; Kristensen, Piątkowski, Wöber, Ulmer; Camara; Sučić, Aaronson, Seiwald; Adamu, Adeyemi

Out: Okoh (knee), Koita (knee), Onguéné (illness)

Doubtful: Solet (thigh), Okafor (thigh), Šeško (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Camara, Seiwald, Ulmer

Liverpool: players

Out: Player (problem)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: none

Inter: players

Out: Barella (suspended)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 9 March

City: players

Out: Walker (suspended)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: De Bruyne, João Cancelo

Sporting CP: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Essugo, Matheus Reis; Sarabia, Slimani, Nuno Santos

Out: Matheus Nunes (suspended), Bragança (ankle), Pedro Gonçalves (muscular), João Palhinha (groin)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Feddal, João Palhinha, Pedro Porro

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Nacho; Modrić, Kroos, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Casemiro (suspended), Mendy (suspended)

Doubtful: Kroos (muscle strain), Valverde (recovering from flu)

Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão

Paris: players

Out: Player (problem)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: Danilo Pereira, Kimpembe, Paredes, Verratti

Tuesday 15 March

Ajax: players

Out: Player (problem)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: Edson Álvarez, Timber

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Everton, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Darwin Núñez

Out: Seferović (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Rafa Silva, Weigl, Yaremchuk

United: players

Out: Player (problem)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: Alex Telles, Shaw

Atlético: players

Out: Carrasco (suspended)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Llorente, Mandava, Suárez

Wednesday 16 March

LOSC: players

Out: Player (problem)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: Burak Yı﻿lmaz, Fonte

Chelsea: players

Out: Player (problem)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek

Juventus: players

Out: Player (problem)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: Cuadrado, Rabiot

Villarreal: players

Out: Player (problem)

Doubtful: Player (problem)

Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli