Champions League quarter-finals: Atlético, Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man. City, Real Madrid, Villarreal

The eight UEFA Champions League quarter-finalists have learned their fate, with the path now laid out all the way to the showpiece on 28 May.

Champions League quarter-final draw reaction The draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals took place on Friday 18 March.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Chelsea's record vs Real Madrid: P5 W3 D2 L0 F7 A3

Winners play Manchester City or Atlético in the semi-finals

Highlights: LOSC 1-2 Chelsea

Why they can win it

The reigning champions have the necessary experience to navigate their way through the Champions League knockout rounds and they seem to be basing this campaign on the same principles as last: a defence that is not used to conceding goals and enough quality in attack to hurt any opposition. And the man at the helm, Thomas Tuchel, has shown that he's one of the best around when it comes to motivating a team and keeping them goal-orientated from game to game.

UEFA ranking: 4

European Cup best: winners (2011/12, 2020/21)

Last season: winners (W 1-0 vs Man. City)

This season

Record: W6 D1 L1 F17 A5

Top scorer: Timo Werner (3)

Round of 16: 4-1 agg vs LOSC

Group H: runners-up

Campaign so far

Barring an off-colour performance away to Juventus in Matchday 2, Chelsea were excellent in the group stage – the highlight undoubtedly the 4-0 victory over the Italian side in the reverse fixture in London. Into the knockouts, and Chelsea were ruthlessly efficient in the first leg against LOSC before weathering the storm in the second.

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 LOSC

Key player: Kai Havertz

The scorer of the winning goal in the 2020/21 Champions League final looks to be timing his run perfectly again this term, hitting his stride at the business end of the season. The German is a man for the big occasions.

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

The coach took over last January and immediately went 14 games unbeaten. The former Mainz and Dortmund boss was a runner-up with Paris in 2020 before going one better with the Blues last season. His Midas touch is yet to desert him.

Did you know?

The Blues have conceded just seven goals in 15 Champions League games since Tuchel's arrival, three of them in their 3-3 draw with Zenit on Matchday 6.

Every Real Madrid group stage goal

Why they can win it

If they can turn that tie against Paris around, against all the odds, then nothing is beyond them. Two younger, energetic, less-used players produced star turns in eliminating the French side: Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Their impacts need to continue in the ascendancy. But it's the 70 goals and assists total which the Karim Benzema-Vinicíus Júnior partnership has produced this season which whispers potential winners.

UEFA ranking: 5

European Cup best: winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

Last season: semi-finals (L 1-3 agg vs Chelsea)

This season

Record: W6 D0 L2 F17 A5

Top scorer: Karim Benzema (8)

Round of 16: 3-2 agg vs Paris

Group D: winners

Campaign so far

How is it possible to lose at home to Sheriff, and then reach the last eight with a gargantuan performance against Paris? The route map helps explain. Madrid won nothing last season and, by their own admission, are desperate to win domestically and in Europe this time round. The 5-0 away victory over Shakhtar reset Madrid's GPS in the group stage. And then defeat in Paris did the same – leading to a different high-pressing approach.

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Paris

Key player: Karim Benzema

Many people wondered where Real Madrid's goals would come from when Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018, but the France forward has more than stepped up to the plate to become the club's talisman. Fittingly, he scored Madrid's 1,000th European Cup goal against Shakhtar earlier this campaign then turned around their last-16 tie with Paris with a second-half hat-trick.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The manager who steered Madrid to 'La Décima' in 2014 returned last summer for a second stint in charge. He is one of just three coaches to have won the European Cup/Champions League on three occasions.

Did you know?

Madrid had scored in 23 successive matches in the Champions League round of 16 before drawing a blank at Paris in the first leg this season.

Manchester City vs Atlético

Manchester City's record vs Atlético: N/A

Winners play Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semi-finals

Highlights: Sporting CP 0-5 Man. City

Why they can win it

There are only one or two teams left in the competition – if that – who are capable of dealing with City's metronomic passing and relentless pressing. Their strength in depth is unrivalled across Europe, while their hunger for a maiden Champions League triumph remains as ferocious as ever. After all, they couldn't have gone much closer in Porto last May.

UEFA ranking: 2

European Cup best: runners-up (2020/21)

Last season: runners-up (L 0-1 vs Chelsea)

This season

Record: W5 D1 L2 F23 A10

Top scorer: Riyad Mahrez (6)

Round of 16: 5-0 agg vs Sporting CP

Group A: winners

Campaign so far

Ominously for City's last-eight rivals, there is still room for improvement. The Group A winners lost two of their three games away from home in the section – albeit narrowly – and only kept their first clean sheet of this season's competition in their last-16 first-leg win in Lisbon. Despite that comprehensive 5-0 victory, Pep Guardiola insisted afterwards that there was more to come from his side – a frightening prospect.

Highlights: Man. City 0-0 Sporting CP

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

The 30-year-old schemer passed 250 appearances for the club last season and remains a talismanic figure in their midfield despite the riches around him. He endured something of a slow start to the campaign but looks to be returning to his best, making a habit of scoring in key games since the end of the group stage.

Coach: Pep Guardiola

One of the most decorated coaches in the game, the 51-year-old won this competition twice with Barcelona. He has scooped three league titles apiece at the helm of the Catalan club, Bayern and City.

Did you know?

Guardiola reached his eighth Champions League semi-final last season – the joint-most in the competition's history alongside José Mourinho.

Highlights: Man. United 0-1 Atlético

Why they can win it

You just need to take one look at the dogged determination Atleti showed as they fought their way past Manchester United in the last 16 to see why they can go all the way and upset anyone in this competition. They are so resilient and masters of backs-against-the-wall football, and will now look to add City to their recent list of English victims.

UEFA ranking: 10

European Cup best: runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)

Last season: round of 16 (L 0-3 agg vs Chelsea)

This season

Record: W3 D2 L3 F9 A9

Top scorer: Antoine Griezmann (4)

Round of 16: 2-1 agg vs Man. United

Group B: runners-up

Campaign so far

It has not exactly been vintage Atleti in the Champions League this season, Diego Simeone's men having scraped through the group stage by the skin of their teeth. However, they rolled back the clock with a classic display against United and might just be hitting form at the right time.

Atlético vs Man. United: Watch brilliant João Félix goal

Key player: João Félix

Much like this Atlético side as a whole, the Portugal forward has grown into the campaign and is now a fixture in the side. His pace, directness and work rate have made him undroppable for Simeone, while his youthful impishness, guile and eye for goal have made him an idol for the Atleti faithful.

Coach: Diego Simeone

Now in his 12th season at the Atleti helm, Simeone has coached the Rojiblancos to two UEFA Europa League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two Champions League finals. Last season, he added a second Liga crown to show his powers remain undiminished.

Did you know?

Atleti are the only side in European Cup history who have reached three finals and are yet to win.

Villarreal vs Bayern

Villarreal's record vs Bayern: P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

Winners play Benfica or Liverpool in the semi-finals

Highlights: Juventus 0-3 Villarreal

Why they can win it

The Yellow Submarine might not be fancied by many, yet they showed exactly what they're made of when they won the UEFA Europa League last season. When you throw in the fact they've already knocked out Juventus and are welcoming back Gerard Moreno from injury, they'll be confident they can go one better than their 2005/06 semi-final exit.

UEFA ranking: 19

European Cup best: semi-finals (2005/06)

Last season: group stage, Europa League winners (W 1-1 11-10p vs Man. United)

This season

Record: W4 D2 L2 F16 A10

Top scorer: Arnaut Danjuma (5)

Round of 16: 4-1 agg vs Juventus

Group F: runners-up

Campaign so far

In a word, profligate. Unai Emery's side have desperately missed the injured Gerard Moreno, but you have to give them credit for getting this far with their talismanic goalscorer reduced to a cameo role. Their build-up play deserved far more than to scrape out of their group, and knocking out Juventus in the last 16 was a warning to the rest of Europe.

Every Villarreal group stage goal

Key player: Arnaut Danjuma

A summer arrival from the English second tier might not have had fans overly excited, but the Dutchman has been a revelation in both domestic and European football for Villarreal, troubling defences with his skill, pace and directness – and his eye for goal.

Coach: Unai Emery

The former Almería and Valencia coach made the Europa League his own with a hat-trick of successes at Sevilla. Led Paris to the treble in 2017/18 and Arsenal to a European final a year later, before joining Villarreal in summer 2020 – and promptly winning the Europa League again.

Did you know?

Just under half of Villarreal's 52,000 inhabitants can fit inside their 23,500-seater stadium.

Highlights: Bayern 7-1 Salzburg

Why they can win it

Quite simply, because it's Bayern; as long as they're in it, they can win it. Tougher tests await in the next round, but with Robert Lewandowski fit and firing there's no reason the Bavarians can't go all the way and claim their seventh European crown.

UEFA ranking: 1

European Cup best: winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)

Last season: quarter-finals (L on away goals vs Paris)

This season

Record: W7 D1 L0 F30 A5

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (12)

Round of 16: 8-2 agg vs Salzburg

Group E: winners

Campaign so far

A shaky draw in Salzburg aside, it has so far been a near faultless campaign for Bayern. Seven wins from eight, 30 scored and just five conceded – the stats speak for themselves. But it's what they do from now that will define the success of Julian Nagelsmann's debut season at the helm.

Lewandowski's Champions League hat-tricks

Key player: Robert Lewandowski

The relentless Poland striker hit new heights last term, scoring a record 41 German league goals as Bayern sealed a ninth straight championship. He has maintained that form this season and is 2021/22 competition top scorer with 12 goals to his name. Lewandowski is also third on the list of all-time scorers in the Champions League.

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

The 34-year-old has been diligent as successor to Hansi Flick, overseeing some fine displays and a cruise through to the last eight. In 2016, he became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took the Hoffenheim reins aged 28, leading them into the Champions League by finishing fourth the following season. He continued to impress across two seasons at Leipzig prior to joining Bayern last summer.

Did you know?

Bayern extended their record unbeaten streak in Champions League away games to 22 matches thanks to Kingsley Coman's late equaliser at Salzburg in the round of 16 first leg.

✅ Dominating possession

✅ Pressing high up the pitch



Benfica vs Liverpool

Benfica's record vs Liverpool: P10 W4 D0 L6 F11 A19

Winners play Villarreal or Bayern in the semi-finals

Highlights: Ajax 0-1 Benfica

Why they can win it

Unfancied Benfica are on an upward curve under caretaker boss Nélson Veríssimo. Drawing on homegrown players, the Eagles have had their wings clipped in the league but, in Europe, they are capable of making the most of the extra space they get in the attacking third, particularly Darwin Nuñez. Of course, there are big hurdles to negotiate, but the dream is alive.

UEFA ranking: 26

European Cup best: winners (1960/61, 1961/62)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 4-3agg vs Arsenal)

This season

Record: W3 D3 L2 F10 A11

Top scorer: Darwin Núñez (4)

Round of 16: 3-2 agg vs Ajax

Group E: runners-up

Campaign so far

Not many predicted that Benfica would make the last eight when they were drawn in the same group as Bayern and Barcelona back in August. Yet the underdogs had their day, a famous 3-0 victory against Barça helping them finish above the Catalan giants and take second place behind Bayern. Darwin's goals, Rafa Silva's pace and Nicolás Otamendi's resilience have been the common thread that ran right through their last-16 tie with Ajax, when Benfica soaked up the punches before finishing strongly.

Benfica's Darwin Núñez in focus

Key player: Darwin Nuñez

From virtual unknown to leading a side into the Champions League quarter-finals. His pace, work rate and physicality make the Uruguayan a player capable of scoring on the big stage at the big moments. He has delivered key goals, against Barcelona and Ajax, and Nélson Veríssimo's tactics seem to have brought the best out of him.

Coach: Nélson Verissimo

Jorge Jesus's second spell as Eagles coach ended in late December following a 3-0 Portuguese Cup loss to Porto. B team boss Nélson Veríssimo is in command for the rest of the season; the 44-year-old started his playing career as a defender at Benfica.

Did you know?

Benfica have lost five finals since last winning the competition in 1962, when Eusébio struck twice in a 5-3 triumph against Real Madrid.

Every Liverpool group stage goal

Why they can win it

The similarity to the 2018/19 Champions League-winning campaign is that domestically Liverpool are chasing a rampant Manchester City, and it seems that having such an objective always brings the best out of Jürgen Klopp's team. When they hit top form, and everything works in devastating harmony, it's hard to see anyone coping with them. If you add in the Anfield factor, anything is possible.

UEFA ranking: 3

European Cup best: winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)

Last season: quarter-finals (L 1-3 agg vs Real Madrid)

This season

Record: W7 D0 L1 F19 A7

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (8)

Round of 16: 2-1 agg vs Inter

Group B: winners

Campaign so far

Liverpool have faced stiff competition – indeed, of their opponents so far, only Atlético ﻿have never won the competition. This makes it even more impressive that they sport a near-perfect record, eight games and just one loss in the second leg against Inter. In fact, it was only the Nerazzurri who consistently troubled Klopp's side, but like any great team they found a way to win.

Salah: 'Qualifying was the most important thing'

Key player: Mohamed Salah

The Egypt forward has been the face of this Liverpool side since arriving from Roma in 2017. A star at Basel, he first landed in England with Chelsea in 2014 but has proved a major talent on Merseyside, his pace, intelligence and finishing helping him bag 33 Champions League goals for the club. He has seemingly gone up another notch this term.

Coach: Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool boss since 2015, Klopp guided the Reds to continental glory in 2018/19 and to their first English title in 30 years the next season. A striker turned defender at Mainz, he lifted two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before heading to Anfield.

Did you know?

Liverpool have been European champions six times – more than any other English team. That is as many titles as Bayern, with Milan and Real Madrid the only clubs to have won more.

When do the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

This season's final takes place at the Stade de France in Paris. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Saturday 28 May.