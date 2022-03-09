UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Change to U19 EURO elite round Group 7 due to Russia suspension

Wednesday 9 March 2022

Group 7 will now consist of three teams, Spain, Denmark and Austria.

Due to the UEFA Executive Committee decision to suspend all Russian representative teams from participating in UEFA competition matches until further notice, UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round Group 7 will now be played as a three-team mini-tournament involving Spain (hosts), Denmark and Austria between 23 and 29 March.

As in the other groups, the team that finishes first will qualify for the final tournament in Slovakia.


