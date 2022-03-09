Change to U19 EURO elite round Group 7 due to Russia suspension
Wednesday 9 March 2022
Article summary
Group 7 will now consist of three teams, Spain, Denmark and Austria.
Article top media content
Article body
Due to the UEFA Executive Committee decision to suspend all Russian representative teams from participating in UEFA competition matches until further notice, UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round Group 7 will now be played as a three-team mini-tournament involving Spain (hosts), Denmark and Austria between 23 and 29 March.
As in the other groups, the team that finishes first will qualify for the final tournament in Slovakia.