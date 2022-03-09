Change to U17 EURO elite round Group 5 due to Russia suspension

Due to the UEFA Executive Committee decision to suspend all Russian representative teams from participating in UEFA competition matches until further notice, UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round Group 5 will now be played as a three-team mini-tournament involving Luxembourg (hosts), England and France between 23 and 29 March.

As in the other groups, the team that finishes first will qualify for the final tournament in Israel. The seven best runners-up from the eight groups will also qualify: contrary to Article 15.02 of the competition regulations, due to the modified format of Group 5, only the matches of the runners-up against the winner and third-placed teams of their respective group will now be taken into account.



