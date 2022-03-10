UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 10 March 2022

Bayern dominate this week's all-star team, with Inter, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Sporting CP also represented.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Antonio Adán (Sporting CP) – 7 points

Defenders

Niklas Süle (Bayern) – 9 points

Milan Škriniar (Inter) – 11 points

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 8 points

Aymeric Laporte (Man. City) – 8 points

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man. City) – 8 points

Midfielders

Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 7 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 14 points

Forwards

Thomas Müller (Bayern) – 11 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 24 points

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 17 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 10 March 2022