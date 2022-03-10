Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Antonio Adán (Sporting CP) – 7 points

Defenders

Niklas Süle (Bayern) – 9 points

Milan Škriniar (Inter) – 11 points

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – 8 points

Aymeric Laporte (Man. City) – 8 points

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man. City) – 8 points

Midfielders

Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 7 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 14 points

Forwards

Thomas Müller (Bayern) – 11 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 24 points

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 17 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.