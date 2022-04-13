UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Salzburg, Atlético, Benfica and Juventus reach Nyon

Wednesday 13 April 2022

Benfica won 4-0 at Sporting CP for the right to face Juventus in Nyon after Salzburg and Atlético both won away to set up the other semi-final.

Salzburg celebrate victory at Paris
Salzburg celebrate victory at Paris FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

Benfica won the last UEFA Youth League last-eight tie 4-0 at Sporting CP to join Juventus, Salzburg and Atlético and Juventus are into the UEFA Youth League finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April after winning last-eight ties while Sporting CP host Benfica on Wednesday.

Watch live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Juventus defeated Liverpool 2-0 to clinch their berth. The following day 2017 champions Salzburg came from behind to win 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain and will now meet Atlético, who like Juve are into their first semi-final following a tense 1-0 victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Nyon finals

Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon)

Juventus vs Benfica (14:00 CET)
Atlético vs Salzburg (18:00 CET)

Final (25 April, Nyon)

Atlético/Salzburg vs Juventus/Benfica (18:00 CET)

Wednesday 13 April

Sporting CP 0-4 Benfica 

  • Pedro Santos and Diego Moreira both scored twice to win the first all-Portuguese UEFA Youth League tie.
  • Benfica were equalling Real Madrid's record of six quarter-final appearances and now match the mark of four Nyon semis previously set by Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Wednesday 16 March

Highlights: Paris 1-3 Salzburg
Highlights: Paris 1-3 Salzburg

Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Salzburg

  • Paris led in the opening seconds through Edouard Michut but Oumar Diakite levelled late in the first half and with 18 minutes left a shot from Roko Šimić (son of Dario) deflected off Louis Mouquet and in via the woodwork before substitute Luka Reischl clinched victory in added time.
  • Salzburg were 2016/17 winners and that season beat Paris 5-0 in the round of 16 on their way to victory: in the last eight that year they faced Atlético, who they now take on in the Nyon semis.
Highlights: Dortmund 0-1 Atlético
Highlights: Dortmund 0-1 Atlético

Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Atlético

  • An early Bradley Fink penalty for Dortmund was saved by Alejandro Iturbe and then Javier Currás converted one for Atlético to end their run of three losses in as many quarter-final appearances.
  • The crowd of 19,300 at Dortmund's main stadium was the biggest quarter-final crowd in the competition's history and third best overall.

Tuesday 15 March

Highlights: Juventus 2-0 Liverpool
Highlights: Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

  • Fabio Miretti and Ange Chibozo both struck in a three-minute period minute midway through the second half to send first-time quarter-finalists Juve to Nyon.
  • The only previous Italian semi-finalists were Roma in 2014/15.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 13 April 2022

Selected for you

Youth League last 16 line-up set
Live 09/02/2022

Youth League last 16 line-up set

Atlético, AZ Alkmaar, Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv, Genk, Midtjylland, Sevilla and Žilina are through to the last 16.
All-time Youth League records
Live 16/03/2022

All-time Youth League records

Which players have the most appearances and goals? Which club have dominated? Find out here.
Where to watch the games
Live 11/03/2022

Where to watch the games

See where to watch selected matches in the UEFA Youth League around the world.
New season: dates, contenders
Live 25/08/2021

New season: dates, contenders

The UEFA Youth League returns for 2021/22, running from September to the four-team finals on 22 and 25 April.