UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Salzburg, Atlético and Juventus reach Nyon

Salzburg, Atlético and Juventus are into the UEFA Youth League finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April after winning last-eight ties.

Juventus defeated Liverpool 2-0 on Tuesday to clinch their berth. The following day 2017 champions Salzburg came from behind to win 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain and will now meet Atlético, who like Juve are into their first semi-final following a tense 1-0 victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Road to the Nyon finals Quarter-finals 15 March

Juventus 2-0 Liverpool 16 March

Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Salzburg

Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Atlético TBC

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon) 1 Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Benfica (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)

2 Atlético vs Salzburg (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET) Final (25 April, Nyon) Winners of semi-final 2 vs Winners of semi-final 1 (18:00 CET)

Wednesday 16 March

Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Salzburg

Paris led in the opening seconds through Edouard Michut but Oumar Diakite levelled late in the first half and with 18 minutes left a shot from Roko Šimić (son of Dario) deflected off Louis Mouquet and in via the woodwork before substitute Luka Reischl clinched victory in added time.

Salzburg were 2016/17 winners and that season beat Paris 5-0 in the round of 16 on their way to victory: in the last eight that year they faced Atlético, who they now take on in the Nyon semis.

Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Atlético

An early Bradley Fink penalty for Dortmund was saved by Alejandro Iturbe and then Javier Currás converted one for Atlético to end their run of three losses in as many quarter-final appearances.

The crowd of 19,300 at Dortmund's main stadium was the biggest quarter-final crowd in the competition's history and third best overall.

Tuesday 15 March

Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

UEFA Youth League quarter-final highlights: Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

Fabio Miretti and Ange Chibozo both struck in a three-minute period minute midway through the second half to send first-time quarter-finalists Juve to Nyon.

The only previous Italian semi-finalists were Roma in 2014/15.

Date tbc

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica

Neither Dynamo nor Sporting have previously reached the quarter-finals.

Benfica are three-time runners-up, and are equalling Real Madrid's record of six quarter-final appearances.