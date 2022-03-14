UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Scotland and Poland agree friendly match

Monday 14 March 2022

Scotland and Poland have agreed to play a friendly fixture at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Thursday 24 March.

As a result of FIFA's decisions on 8 March to postpone the play-off match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Scotland and Ukraine, and to grant Poland a bye to the final of Path B, UEFA acknowledges that Scotland and Poland have agreed to play a friendly match on Thursday 24 March 2022 at Hampden Park in Glasgow (20:45 CET).

UEFA and FIFA would like to thank the Scottish Football Association and the Poland Football Federation for their close cooperation regarding this matter.

