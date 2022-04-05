Futsal World Cup qualifying: Preliminary round in progress

The road to the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup will begin for European contenders on Tuesday as the preliminary round kicks off qualifying.

The preliminary round consists of one-venue mini-tournaments for six four-team groups, with the top two in each section progressing to the main round draw on 6 July, alongside the 24 nations entering at that stage. That will be the first of two rounds of groups played home and away in a two-year process to decide Europe's places in the 24-team finals.

Group A (6–9 April): Montenegro, Germany (hosts), San Marino, Gibraltar

Group B (6–9 April): Norway (hosts), Denmark, Cyprus, Malta

Group C (8–11 April): Kosovo, Armenia, Bulgaria (hosts), Scotland

Group D (5–8 April): Turkey, Israel, Lithuania (hosts), Northern Ireland

Group E (9–12 April): Albania, Sweden (hosts), Andorra, Austria

Group F (5–8 April): Moldova (hosts), Greece, Switzerland, Estonia

The 24 teams with the lowest coefficients of the 48 entrants as of November 2021, including World Cup debutants Austria and 2021 finals hosts Lithuania, enter the preliminary round.

The top two teams in each group progress to the main round group stage to join the 24 nations entering in that round: Spain, Russia*, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia.

*Russia suspended until further notice

Road to the finals



Main round draw: 6 July 2022, Nyon

Main round: Home and away groups to be completed by 8 March 2023

Main round play-off draw: 10 March 2023, Nyon

Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023

Elite round draw: 5 July 2023, Nyon

Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023

Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon

Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024