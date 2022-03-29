Nations League play-outs: Cyprus oust Estonia, Kazakhstan edge out Moldova

Kazakhstan sent Moldova down to League D of the UEFA Nations League after a penalty shoot-out in Nur-Sultan, while ten-man Cyprus eliminated Estonia in the other play-out decider.

What are the play-outs? As League C has four groups while League D has only two, the two League C teams relegated are determined by two-legged play-outs. The Faroe Islands and Gibraltar have already been promoted from League D to League C.

The play-out fixtures were determined by the overall ranking of the four teams finishing bottom of their League C groups. The first-ranked team (Kazakhstan) played the fourth-ranked team (Moldova) while second (Cyprus) played third (Estonia). The teams ranked first and second played the second legs at home.

Nations League play-out fixtures

Highlights: Moldova 1-2 Kazakhstan

Thursday 24 March

Moldova 1-2 Kazakhstan

Estonia 0-0 Cyprus

Tuesday 29 March

Kazakhstan 0-1 Moldova (agg: 2-2 aet, Kazakhstan win 5-4 on pens)

Cyprus 2-0 Estonia (agg: 2-0)

How did the play-outs work?

Highlights: Estonia 0-0 Cyprus

The winner of each play-out tie will remain in League C for the 2022/23 Nations League; the defeated team was relegated to League D. The away goals rule did not apply; if the two teams scored the same number of goals over the two legs, there was extra time and, if required, penalties.

2022/23 Nations League groups

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino