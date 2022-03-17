UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 17 March 2022

Chelsea, Atlético, Benfica and Villarreal are all represented in the all-star team for the second set of UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) – 10 points

Defenders

Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) – 9 points

Stefan Savić (Atlético) – 9 points

Pau Torres (Villarreal) – 12 points

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 10 points

Renan Lodi (Atlético) – 13 points

Midfielders

Christian Pulišić (Chelsea) – 10 points

Jorginho (Chelsea) – 6 points

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 8 points

Forwards

Darwin Nuñez (Benfica) – 9 points

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético) – 7 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

 

