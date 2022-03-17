Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 17 March 2022
Article summary
Chelsea, Atlético, Benfica and Villarreal are all represented in the all-star team for the second set of UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) – 10 points
Defenders
Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) – 9 points
Stefan Savić (Atlético) – 9 points
Pau Torres (Villarreal) – 12 points
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 10 points
Renan Lodi (Atlético) – 13 points
Midfielders
Christian Pulišić (Chelsea) – 10 points
Jorginho (Chelsea) – 6 points
Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 8 points
Forwards
Darwin Nuñez (Benfica) – 9 points
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético) – 7 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.