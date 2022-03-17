Europa Conference League round of 16 second legs: Bodø/Glimt join Feyenoord, Leicester, Marseille, PSV, Roma in last eight

Roma got a scare at home against Vitesse, and Leicester came through a bruising encounter at Rennes to join Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille and surprise package Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

Quarter-final line-up Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Leicester City (ENG)

Marseille (FRA)

﻿PAOK (GRE)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Roma (ITA)﻿﻿

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Highlights: Roma 1-1 Vitesse

Competition top scorer Tammy Abraham took his Europa Conference League tally to seven for the season with a 91st-minute header to send Roma into the quarter-finals and edge out Vitesse. The Dutch side dominated possession and led after 62 minutes through Maximilian Wittek's superb long-range volley, only to be denied at the death.

Key stat: Roma have a perfect record of 14 wins from 14 in UEFA competition ties when they have been victorious away from home in the first leg.

Highlights: Basel 1-2 Marseille

Clinical second-half strikes from Valentin Rongier and Cengiz Ünder sent Marseille into the quarter-finals at the expense of spirited Basel. Dan Ndoye had headed the hosts level in the tie after Heinz Lindner saved an Amine Harit penalty – awarded after the OM midfielder's surging run was impeded – ten minutes before half-time.

Key stat: Marseille have won two Europa Conference League away games in a row – they were previously winless in 11 European games on the road, losing eight times.

Highlights: Rennes 2-1 Leicester

The Foxes did just enough to qualify, Wesley Fofana's headed goal ultimately sparing them from extra time at Roazhon Park. Rennes tore into their guests from the off and reduced the deficit after eight minutes through Benjamin Bourigeaud. Defender Fofana levelled with a header from a corner early in the second half, but Leicester had to endure a late onslaught after substitute Flavien Tait restored his side's lead.

Key stat: Fofana scored his first-ever European goal while making his first appearance of the season, having been out of action since suffering a broken leg in a pre-season friendly.

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

After scoring an added-time winner in the first leg, Bodø/Glimt struck a decisive late goal once again, Alfons Sampsted's extra-time effort taking them into the quarter-finals. The hosts dominated for long periods, and Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice for them in the first half, either side of an Amahl Pellegrino tap-in for the visitors. AZ might have won the tie inside 90 minutes, but Sampsted had the final say, flicking in at the near post.

Key stat: Bodø/Glimt are the first Norwegian side to reach a major men's UEFA competition quarter-final since Vålerenga made it to the last eight of the 1998/99 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

What next? Winners of the ties earn a place in the quarter-final draw at 15:00 CET on Friday. There will also be draws for the semi-finals and, for procedural purposes, the final which takes place at Tirana's National Arena on 25 May.

Highlights: Copenhagen 0-4 PSV

Mario Götze scored one and helped set up two more for Eran Zahavi as the Dutch visitors proved too strong in Denmark. The former Germany midfielder claimed an assist for Zahavi's tenth-minute opener, a volley that somehow squirmed under Karl-Johan Johnsson, and doubled the lead with a tap-in before the break. Götze also instigated the late team move that resulted in Zahavi turning in his second of the game, before Noni Madueke added a fourth at the death.

Key stat: Having made his European debut as a late substitute for Copenhagen last week, Swedish midfielder Roony Bardagji made his first start aged 16 years and 123 days.

Late goals from Andreas Gruber and Alexander Schmidt gave LASK a win on the night against nine-man Slavia, who led 3-1 at one point, Yira Sor adding to first-half strikes from Peter Olayinka and Alexander Bah. Philipp Wiesinger had briefly levelled for the hosts, and he scored again from distance in a second half that Slavia started without the dismissed Aiham Ousou. A straight red for Srdjan Plavšić heralded their slump in the closing stages.

Key stat: Slavia have reached a European quarter-final for the third time in four seasons but have not reached a semi-final since the 1995/96 UEFA Cup, when they lost out to Bordeaux.

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-1 Partizan

The hosts bossed the ball and controlled the tempo, Cyriel Dessers diverting a Jens Toornstra free-kick beyond Nemanja Stevanović in first-half added time before Reiss Nelson poked in on the hour to further extend Feyenoord's 5-2 advantage from the first leg. Ricardo's instinctive finish rewarded a belated Partizan threat, but Feyenoord's progress had long been secured, and Bryan Linssen added gloss with a blistering late finish from a tight angle.

Key stat: Feyenoord have reached their first quarter-final in European competition since 2001/02, when they went on to win the UEFA Cup.

Highlights: Gent 1-2 PAOK

The Greek side are through to their first European quarter-final since 1973/74, José Ángel Crespo extending their first-leg advantage in the 20th minute, before the home side set up a thrilling second half when Laurent Depoitre thumped in a header. Gent pressed strongly but were undone by a brilliant strike with 13 minutes remaining, Douglas Augusto whipping in from the edge of the area following Vieirinha's disguised free-kick.

Key stat: PAOK have equalled their best-ever progress in European competition by reaching the last eight.