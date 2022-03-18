UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw: Leipzig vs Atalanta, Frankfurt vs Barcelona, West Ham vs Lyon, Braga vs Rangers

Friday 18 March 2022

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw has been made, with Frankfurt up against Barcelona and West Ham facing Lyon.

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.

Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws

Quarter-finals

First legs: 7 April
Leipzig vs Atalanta (18:45 CET)
Frankfurt vs Barcelona (21:00 CET)
West Ham vs Lyon (21:00 CET)
Braga vs Rangers (21:00 CET)

Second legs: 14 April
Atalanta vs Leipzig (18:45 CET)
Barcelona vs Frankfurt (21:00 CET)
Lyon vs West Ham (21:00 CET)
Rangers vs Braga (21:00 CET)

Semi-finals
Leipzig / Atalanta vs Braga / Rangers
West Ham / Lyon vs Frankfurt / Barcelona

When will the games take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 7 April
Quarter-final second legs: 14 April
Semi-final first legs: 28 April
Semi-final second legs: 5 May

How did the draw work?

There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 2 will be the 'home' side for the Europa League final in Sevilla on Wednesday 18 May.

Where is the 2022 Europa League final?

Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

