UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: Bodø/Glimt vs Roma, Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha, Marseille vs PAOK, Leicester vs PSV
Friday 18 March 2022
Article summary
The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw has been made, with group stage opponents Bodø/Glimt and Jose Mourinho's Roma set for a reunion.
The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.
Europa Conference League draws
Quarter-finals
Bodø/Glimt vs Roma
Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha
Marseille vs PAOK
Leicester vs PSV
Semi-finals
Leicester / PSV vs Bodø/Glimt / Roma
Feyenoord / Slavia Praha vs Marseille / PAOK
When will the games take place?
Quarter-final first legs: 7 April
Quarter-final second legs: 14 April
Semi-final first legs: 28 April
Semi-final second legs: 5 May
How did the draw work?
There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.
Was there also a draw for the final?
Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 will be the home side for the final in Tirana on Wednesday 25 May.
Where is the 2022 Europa Conference League final?
Tirana's 21,690-capacity National Arena (Arena Kombëtare) will stage the first final. Appropriately for the final of a new competition, it will be the first UEFA final to be played in Albania.