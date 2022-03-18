Europa Conference League stats dive: Alternative stars of the round of 16 second legs

UEFA.com has a treasure trove of statistics covering many aspects of play to enhance the UEFA Europa Conference League, Europe's newest club competition.

In this piece, presented by Swissquote, we sift through the data to see who earned top billing across a number of match-defining metrics.



Most passes completed

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-1 Partizan

122: Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord)

106: Brede Moe (Bodø/Glimt)

102: Marius Høibråten (Bodø/Glimt)

98: Sam Beukema (AZ)

96: Warmed Omari (Rennes)



No team were more impressive in the round of 16 than Feyenoord as they cruised to an 8-3 aggregate success against Partizan. Their dominance was underlined in the second leg, a 3-1 victory, by centre-back Senesi conducting their finely-tuned orchestra with his constant distribution – his 122 completed passes the most by any player so far in the knockout stages. Two Bodø/Glimt players reached their century against AZ, the first time a pair from the same club has done so since Celtic managed it against the Norwegian side in the knockout round play-off first legs.

Crosses completed

Highlights: Gent 1-2 PAOK

4: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (Gent)

4: Matisse Samoise (Gent)

3: Sven Kums (Gent)

3: Jordan Veretout (Roma)

3: Alessio Castro-Montes (Gent)



A goal up heading to Belgium, PAOK would have known what to expect from their second leg against Gent. The home side's onslaught certainly materialised with the four players mentioned racking up 14 crosses alone, many looking to pick out target man Laurent Depoitre. The Greek outfit's 2-1 success is all the more impressive then, with Samoise's assist for a Depoitre header the only one of those successful crosses to affect the scoreboard. Veretout's contribution is worth noting too given he was only on the field for 66 minutes for Roma.

Balls recovered

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

15: Alfons Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt)

13: Marius Høibråten (Bodø/Glimt)

12: Brede Moe (Bodø/Glimt)

12: Slobodan Urošević (Partizan)

11: Sam Beukema (AZ)



Bodø/Glimt's trio had to be on their guard for more than 90 minutes as their pulsating tie with AZ went into extra time. Høibråten played 105 minutes while Moe and Sampsted lasted the duration, the latter's astonishing display summed up by the fact he struck the decisive effort in the tie in the additional period. Feyenoord's relentless pressure on Partizan lead to Siniša Saničanin making 12 recoveries in the first leg and credit to Urošević for matching that tally in the return.

Clearances

Highlights: Roma 1-1 Vitesse

11: Sverrir Ingason (PAOK)

9: Chris Smalling (Roma)

9: Denis Vavro (Copenhagen)

9: Eleftherios Lyratzis (PAOK)

7: Alfons Sampsted (Bodø/Glimt)

7: Sam Beukema (AZ)

PAOK are through to their first European quarter-final since 1973/74 and much of that is down to their heroic defensive exploits away to Gent, where centre-back Ingason and full-back Lyratzis combined for a remarkable 20 clearances to relieve the pressure. Smalling's interventions were equally vital in the final outcome of Roma's tie with Vitesse, the English defender ensuring his side remained level on aggregate until his countryman Tammy Abraham came up trumps in added time.

Most saves

Highlights: LASK 4-3 Slavia Praha

7: Aleš Mandous (Slavia)

6: Heinz Lindner (Basel)

6: Alexandros Paschalakis (PAOK)

5: Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

4: Nikita Haikin (Bodø/Glimt)



Slavia had not featured on this list in the knockout stages until now but Mandous was always likely to have plenty to do in their return at LASK given his side played the entire second half with ten men and the final moments with nine. Indeed, two of the four goals he conceded came with his side at a two-man disadvantage. Lindner's performance is also worthy of praise, one of his saves coming from Amine Harit's penalty for Marseille with the second goal he conceded only coming in added time as Basel chased the game.