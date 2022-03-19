Real Madrid vs Barcelona Women's Champions League facts
Saturday 19 March 2022
Holders Barcelona hope to keep up their perfect record against Real Madrid as they visit for their quarter-final first leg.
Competition debutants Real Madrid come up against the might of holders Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League's first Clásico.
• Alberto Toril's Madrid are the first newcomers to reach the last eight since Manchester City in 2016/17 and secured four victories in Group B this season, with only three sides recording more in the inaugural group stage.
• Madrid's 12 goals in the group stage is the joint lowest total among the eight side who reached the quarter-finals, along with Juventus.
• Group C winners Barcelona were one of two teams to post six victories in their group, along with Paris, who finished first ahead of Madrid in Group B.
• The Blaugrana's 24 goals across the six group stage matchdays was bettered only by Paris (25), while their one goal condeded was more only than the French side (0).
• Barcelona, who sealed their third successive Primera División crown following a 5-0 win against Madrid on 13 March, have won all five previous Clásicos – scoring 17 goals and conceding just two.
Ones to watch: Real Madrid
Kosovare Asllani
• The 32-year-old scored in Madrid's 3-1 home Primera División defeat by Barcelona on 12 December.
• The forward, who sustained a knee injury in September that sidelined her until early December, scored her first goals following her return to action with a double in the 3-0 Matchday 5 win at Breidablik.
• Asllani was on target in Linköping's 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal in the 2010/11 UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg.
• The Swedish international was a runner-up in this competition with Paris in 2014/15, playing in the 2-1 final loss to 1. FFC Frankfurt in Berlin.
Olga Carmona
• The 21-year-old scored Madrid's first ever Clásico goal, converting a penalty in the 4-1 league loss away to Barcelona in January 2021.
• Carmona scored her first European goal in the 5-0 Matchday 2 success at home to Breidablik, finding the net minutes after being introduced as a half-time substitute.
• The defender is in her second season with Madrid having joined from home-town club Sevilla in summer 2020.
• Part of Spain's victorious 2018 European Women's Under-19 Championship squad along with Madrid team-mates Teresa Abelleira and Athenea del Castillo.
Esther Gonzalez
• The 29-year-old struck Madrid's final goal of the group stage in added time of the 3-0 Matchday 6 win against WFC Kharkiv.
• She is Madrid's leading scorer in the Primera División this term with 13 goals having joined in the summer after two years with Levante.
• The forward finished as the second top scorer in last season's Primera División, her total of 29 two short of Barcelona attacker Jenni Hermoso.
• The Spanish international struck eight goals in qualifying for UEFA Women's EURO 2022, with only Hermoso (ten) scoring more for La Roja.
Ones to watch: Barcelona
Patricia Guijarro
• The 23-year-old was the first ever scorer in a women's Clásico with the opening goal in Barcelona's 4-0 league success at Madrid in October 2020.
• The versatile midfielder was deployed at centre-back for the 4-0 defeat of Chelsea in last season's UEFA Women's Champions League final in place of the suspended Andrea Pereira.
• Guijarro has won seven major honours in as many seasons with the Blaugrana having joined from Collerense in 2015.
• The Spanish international finished as top scorer with five goals in her side's 2017 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship victory and also claimed a share of the golden boot a year later at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, scoring six times as La Roja reached the final.
Jennifer Hermoso
• The 31-year-old has four goals in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League campaign already, just two shy of her total for last season when she finished as joint top scorer.
• Hermoso has not only scored in both of Barcelona's emphatic Primera División home victories in the Clásico, but also completed a quickfire hat-trick against CD Tacón – the club Real Madrid later took over – in September 2019.
• The UEFA Women's Champions League Forward of the Season for 2020/21 scored in last term's 3-0 home win against Manchester City in the quarter-final first leg. She was also on target in Barcelona's 2-0 home win against Rosengård in the quarter-final second leg in 2016/17.
• Only Belgium's Tine De Caigny (12) scored more goals in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifying than Hermoso's ten.
Alexia Putellas
• The 28-year-old scored twice in the space of six second-half minutes in a 3-0 Copa de la Reina quarter-final win at Real Sociedad on 16 March.
• The Barcelona skipper has scored five goals in as many appearances in Clásico matches, drawing a blank only in the 3-1 Primera División away win on 12 December.
• The UEFA Women's Player of the Year for 2020/21 scored in four group games this season, with only Wolfsburg's Tabea Wassmuth (five) finding the net in more matches.
• The Spanish international scored the historic first goal at the newly-opened Estadi Johan Cruyff in September 2019 in an emphatic victory against CD Tacón, the club that is now Real Madrid.
Key stats
• Real Madrid have won five of their last seven UEFA Women's Champions League matches (L2), keeping clean sheets in all those victories.
• Barcelona have won their last eight UEFA Women's Champions League matches (F30 A2) and have kept five successive clean sheets.
• The Catalan outfit have lost only two of their last 21 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (W18 D1).
• Barcelona have failed to score in just one of their last 30 European games.
• Barcelona have won by a margin of four goals or more in each of their last four UEFA Women's Champions League matches.