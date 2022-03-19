Arsenal vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League facts

Arsenal, who have made it to a record 14th quarter-final, face Wolfsburg, themselves the holders of another landmark in the last eight of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

• The Frauen-Bundesliga club have reached this stage for a tenth campaign in a row – a competition best – although they fell at this hurdle to English opposition last season, losing 2-1 away and 3-0 at home to eventual finalists Chelsea.

• Arsenal, whose journey in this season's tournament began in round 1, were second behind holders Barcelona, holding off Hoffenheim on head-to-head record despite conceding the most group stage goals of all the quarter-finalists (13). Their total of nine points was the lowest among the eight clubs still involved.

• The Gunners, who lifted this trophy in 2006/07, have lost their last two quarter-final ties in this competition, and have not featured in the semi-finals since 2012/13, when they were beaten by Wolfsburg (0-2 h, 1-2 a).

• Two-time winners Die Wölfinnen finished top of Group A in a three-way head-to-head with Juventus and eliminated Chelsea and were unbeaten away from home in the group stage, coming from behind to draw at both Chelsea (3-3) and Juventus (2-2).

• The She-Wolves have won 55 matches in this competition, a figure bettered by only Lyon (94) and Arsenal (56).

Ones to watch: Arsenal

Stina Blackstenius

• The 26-year-old joined the Gunners in January following the expiry of her deal with Swedish side Häcken, whom she represented in this season's group stage.

• The Swedish international has been among the goals in the Women's Super League since signing for the Londoners, scoring twice in a 3-0 success at Brighton on 13 March.

• Blackstenius struck against Wolfsburg's domestic rivals Bayern München on Matchday 5, and has represented both Linköpings and Montpellier in the last eight of this competition.

• The forward scored twice as Sweden topped their qualifying section to secure their place at UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Kim Little

• The 31-year-old midfielder, and Jordan Nobbs, scored in Arsenal's last UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final home win, a 3-1 first-leg victory against Italian side Torres in 2012/13.

• The Arsenal captain was one of eight Gunners to feature in all six group matches this season, starting five.

• Little scored her only Group C goal against German opponents – converting a spot kick in the 4-0 Matchday 2 success against Hoffenheim on 14 October.

• That penalty made the former Scotland international the ninth women's player to reach 40 goals in UEFA club competition.

Noelle Maritz

• The 26-year-old spent seven seasons with Wolfsburg before joining Arsenal in 2020.

• Maritz won five league titles and six DFB Pokals with Die Wölfinnen and was an unused substitute for the 2014 UEFA Women's Champions League final when Wolfsburg beat Swedish side Tyresö FF 4-3.

• The American-born defender's first European appearance for Arsenal was the 2-1 quarter-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2020.

• Played in both legs of Switzerland's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifying play-off victory against the Czech Republic in April 2021 (1-1 a, 1-1 h, 3-2 pens).

Ones to watch: Wolfsburg

Dominique Janssen

• The 27-year-old spent four years with Arsenal before joining Wolfsburg in 2019.

• The defender made a century of appearances for the Gunners and clinched four major honours during her time in north London.

• Janssen scored Die Wölfinnen's only goal in the 5-1 aggregate loss to Chelsea in last season's quarter-finals.

• Featured in nine of the Netherlands' ten UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifiers as they topped their section with 30 points, having been part of their victorious 2017 squad and also helped them to the FIFA Women's World Cup final in 2019.

Jill Roord

• The 24-year-old joined Wolfsburg in May 2021 after two seasons with Arsenal.

• The midfielder struck successive Women's Super League hat-tricks for Arsenal against Reading and West Ham in the space of six days in September 2020.

• Roord returned to London this season with the opening goal in Wolfsburg's 3-3 draw at Chelsea on Matchday 1, and also struck in the 3-0 win against Servette in Geneva on 8 December.

• The Dutch international has lifted European Championships at both Under-19 (2014) and senior level (2017), and scored four goals in the Netherlands' UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifying campaign.

Tabea Wassmuth

• The attacking midfielder struck eight times in the group stage, more than any other player.

• The 25-year-old scored in five of Wolfsburg's six Group A games, drawing a blank only in the 2-0 Matchday 4 home defeat against Juventus.

• Wassmuth is hoping to emulate Zsanett Jakabfi (2016/17) and Pernille Harder (2018/19) by finishing top of the UEFA Women's Champions League scoring charts with Wolfsburg; both Jakabfi and Harder struck eight goals in those seasons.

• The Germany international hit two goals in as many appearances as Die Nationalelf topped their UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifying section with a perfect record.

Key stats

• Wolfsburg's wins away (2-0) and home (2-1) against Arsenal in the 2012/13 semi-finals are the clubs' only previous UEFA Women's Champions League meetings.

• Arsenal have won only three of their 12 UEFA Women's Champions League matches against German clubs (D1 L8).

• The north London side have only failed to score in one of their last 15 European fixtures.

• Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet in their 12 home matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

• Wolfsburg have lost only two of their 12 European matches against English clubs (W8 D2) and failed to score in only one of those 12 games.

• Wolfsburg have scored two or more goals in seven of their eight UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season, and have only failed to score in two of their last 37 games in the competition.