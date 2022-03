Arsenal vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Arsenal welcome Wolfsburg to their men's stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, with the visitors cherishing some happy memories of past trips to London.



Wolfsburg reached their record tenth straight quarter-final with a 4-0 defeat of Chelsea in December, having started their campaign in the south of the English capital with what proved a useful 3-3 draw. They also won the first of their two titles in 2013 at Stamford Bridge, having prevailed 2-0 at Arsenal in the semis as part of a 4-1 aggregate victory in these clubs' only previous European meetings. The German side also go into this game on a strong run of form in 2022 and boast two former Arsenal favourites in Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen. Captain Alex Popp is available following her return from a long-term knee injury.

Arsenal, themselves setting a quarter-final record with their 14th appearance at this stage, will hope for better fortunes than in their previous European game at the Arsenal Stadium, a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the group stage. With former Wolfsburg stalwart Noëlle Maritz in defence, however, the Gunners have looked strong of late in domestic action, helped as well by two key new signings: defender Rafaelle Souza and striker Stina Blackstenius, who has formed an excellent understanding with Vivianne Miedema. Leah Williamson's return from an autumn injury is a massive boost too.

Form guide

Wolfsburg: All their group stage goals

Arsenal

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWD

Last match: Arsenal 4-0 Coventry United, 18/03 (FA Women's Cup quarter-finals)

Where they stand: 1st in FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Cup semi-finals

Wolfsburg

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Wolfsburg 3-0 Hoffenheim, 19/03

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: All their group stage goals

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Raffaele, Catley; Little, Wälti; Mead, Miedema, McCabe; Blackstenius

Wolfsburg: Schult; Wedemeyer, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein, Huth; Bremer, Wassmuth, Roord

View from the camps

