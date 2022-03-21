UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Juventus vs Lyon Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Monday 21 March 2022

First-time quarter-finalists Juventus welcome record seven-time champions Lyon to the venue for the 21 May decider.

Juventus enter their first-ever UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday by taking on record seven-time winners Lyon at the stadium that will stage the 21 May decider.

The Italian champions, who also hosted all three group games at Juventus Stadium, were outsiders to come through a section featuring Chelsea and Wolfsburg – especially after losing 2-1 at home to the Blues before needing a late goal to draw with the German side in Turin. But a 2-0 win at Wolfsburg and 0-0 draw away to Chelsea transformed their fortunes and kept alive their hopes of a dream ﻿final on home turf.

As for Lyon, although they are in something of a transition after their five-year European reign was ended last season, their form in 2021/22 has been generally excellent, with new stars like Melvine Malard and Catarina Macario coming to the fore.

Losing goalkeeper Christiane Endler to injury last month was a blow, but the return from loan of Sarah Bouhaddi – one of the stalwarts of their seven continental titles – means they boast an experienced alternative, with Dzsenifer Marozsán similarly back in the squad alongside new signing Lindsey Horan. Ada Hegerberg's return late in 2021 from long-term injury and back into scoring form has also been a boost.

Form guide

Juventus
Last six games (most recent result first): WWDLWW
Last match: Napoli 0-2 Juventus, 19/03
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Lyon
Last six games: WDWWWL
Last match: Dijon 0-3 Lyon, 18/03
Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine

Meet the quarter-finalists

Possible line-ups

Juventus: Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Sembrant, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen; Caruso, Bonansea, Hurtig; Girelli

Lyon: Bouhaddi; Carpenter, Buchanan, Renard, Bacha; Mbock Bathy, Henry; Cascarino, Macario, Malard; Hegerberg

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

Where to watch

Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

