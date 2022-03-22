UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Pepsi Changemakers: Pivotal instances from the Champions League round of 16 second legs

Tuesday 22 March 2022

Jan Oblak, Kingsley Coman and Gerard Moreno feature in our collection of Changemakers from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.

Jan Oblak and Kingsley Coman were among the players who made match-changing contributions in the latest round of Champions League action.
Changemakers: Round of 16, 2nd legs

UEFA Champions League Changemakers, brought to you by Pepsi, picks out the pivotal instances that proved decisive in shifting the momentum in the latest round of games.

Changemakers: round of 16 second legs

Jan Oblak denies Anthony Elanga (Manchester United 0-1 Atlético)
Gerard Moreno's goalscoring return (Juventus 0-3 Villarreal)
Kingsley Coman's last-ditch tackle (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg)
Karim Benzema turns the tide (Real Madrid 3-1 Paris)

Jan Oblak denies Anthony Elanga

Elanga's equaliser earned United an unlikely 1-1 draw in the first leg and he so nearly repeated the trick 13 minutes into the Old Trafford return. What Oblak knew of the point-blank save he made with his head is unclear, but there can be no doubt it proved a crucial building block of a vintage European away performance from Diego Simeone's men.

Gerard Moreno's goalscoring return

Highlights: Juventus 0-3 Villarreal
Highlights: Juventus 0-3 Villarreal

Out since 6 February, Moreno was held in reserve until clambering off the bench with 16 minutes left. Only four minutes later he was wheeling away in celebration after converting from the penalty spot – just the cool head needed to break the deadlock in this previously cagey second leg.

Kingsley Coman's last-ditch tackle

Salzburg showed little sign of being deflated by conceding so late in the first leg, so nearly taking the lead in Munich after only two minutes. Nicolas Capaldo was the man denied by Coman's superb block; who knows if Bayern would have ended up having it all their own way if they had fallen behind so early on?

Karim Benzema turns the tide

A Kylian Mbappé goal in each leg looked to have put Paris in charge of their tie against Real Madrid with less than half an hour to go. The 13-time champions can never be ruled out, however, not least with the experienced Benzema leading the line. It was his persistence that led to his first goal and, ultimately, to a whirlwind turnaround.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 22 March 2022

Selected for you

Meet your opponents
Live 18/03/2022

Meet your opponents

All you need to know about the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-finalists.
QUIZ: Season so far
Live 17/03/2022

QUIZ: Season so far

How closely have you been watching?
Top scorer: Lewandowski
Live 16/03/2022

Top scorer: Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has overtaken Sébastien Haller in the race to be this season's UEFA Champions League top scorer.
Quarter-final, semi-final draws
Live 18/03/2022

Quarter-final, semi-final draws

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.