Finalissima 2022, Italy vs Argentina: Brand identity revealed

Unity and triumph are the inspirations behind the brand identity for Finalissima, the match between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and Copa América 2021 champions Argentina.



The logo takes inspiration from the laurel wreath; a symbol of excellence and victory, of protection and growth. It is made up of ribbons in the colours of the competing nations – Italy's Tricolore and Argentina's Albiceleste – coalescing in unity around the distinctive trophy.

Is there a trophy for the Finalissima winners? The CONMEBOL – UEFA Cup of Champions is the new name of the trophy that was the prize for this match in 1985 and 1993. It features two figures on either side representing the continents, Europe and South America, with the Finalissima icon prominently positioned where their hands meet.

The ribbons are symbolic of the strong bonds between CONMEBOL and UEFA, and of their commitment to the development of football beyond their geographical zones.

Twenty-nine years after the previous last edition, the relaunch of this fixture is the result of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL, and will serve as a catalyst for the global development of football – uniting countries, continents and cultures.

Finalissima: Who will be champion of champions?

The brand also highlights the significance of a match between the best teams from the two continents that have provided every world champion. Among the ribbons that weave across the deep blue backdrop are several in platinum and gold, the most precious metals in the world.

Of course, come full time on 1 June, when Italy and Argentina meet in the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium in London, only one team's ribbons will adorn the trophy. Will Argentina follow in the footsteps of Diego Maradona's team, who beat Denmark in the last edition of this fixture back in 1993? Or can Italy emulate France's inaugural success over Uruguay in 1985?